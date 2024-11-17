Veteran prop sees League 1 move confirmed following Salford Red Devils exit

League 1 outfit Swinton Lions have confirmed the signing of veteran prop Adam Sidlow for 2025 following his departure from Super League side Salford Red Devils.

Sidlow’s injury-hit second stint at Salford, which lasted two years, saw him clock up 14 appearances for the Red Devils.

He departed the Salford Community Stadium at the end of a 2024 campaign which saw him play just once for Paul Rowley’s side, though that sole game was enough to see him clock up the 150th Super League appearance of his career.

Prior to that game against Wigan Warriors in September, the 37-year-old had spent a few months on loan with Oldham, helping the Roughyeds to the League 1 title.

And now, he will return to the third tier on a permanent basis with Swinton, who will become the eighth club he’s donned a shirt for.

In-between his two stints at Salford, Sidlow – a Lancashire Academy player in his youth – spent time with Bradford Bulls, Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh during their time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline.

Having also featured for Widnes Vikings and Workington Town in the early days of his career, the forward has now played exactly 365 games of rugby league at senior level, scoring 74 tries in the process.

An 1895 Cup and Championship winner during his time with Leigh, Sidlow’s signing was announced by Swinton on Sunday with a post on their X account (@Swinton_Lions) as below.

The Lions were relegated at the end of the season just gone, losing a unique promotion/relegation final on home soil to League 1 play-off winners Hunslet after finishing 12th in the second tier.

Seeing then-head coach Alan Kilshaw depart following that defeat, they will now be headed up by Warrington Wolves legend Paul Wood in 2025.

