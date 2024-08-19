The Super League players facing bans including Wigan Warriors and Hull FC stars

Magic Weekend is done and dusted – but the fallout certainly isn’t for a number of Super League players involved in potential disciplinary flashpoints over the two days.

As is tradition, the Match Review Panel will meet on Monday morning to discuss and review every incident which took place – and there are some big names potentially looking at a suspension.

Here’s a look at those who could be in danger…

Denive Balmforth (Hull FC)

Balmforth will almost certainly receive a ban for his late hit on London Broncos ace Ugo Tison in the final play of the opening game on day one at Magic. The Hull youngster was sin-binned, not that it made any difference to the game itself with the Broncos 29-4 up by that point and nobody wanting the tie extended, but it was a really poor timed effort.

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Stand-in Wigan skipper Ellis was also sin-binned in the second game on day one at Elland Road, seeing yellow after making contact with the head of Joe Batchelor during the Warriors‘ 20-0 victory against St Helens. Mitigating factors there may have been, but he’ll still be sweating on the MRP’s decision.

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

In the last game of the annual event, Huddersfield ran out 20-12 winners against Castleford Tigers. The Giants though saw two men sent to the sin-bin for high tackles, and of the pair, we’d lean towards a ban for Lolohea more than Fenton Rogers. Tonga and New Zealand international Lolohea caught Jacob Miller with his shot, and it was far from a pretty one.

Oli Partington (Salford Red Devils)

Partington wasn’t actually sin-binned, but during the second half of Salford’s 26-0 defeat to Leigh on Sunday, forward Partington conceded a penalty for a late hit on Leopards half-back Gareth O’Brien following a kick. There was no doubt over whether it was a penalty or not, and we’ve seen plenty of suspensions handed out for similar offences already this year.

Cesar Rouge (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans were beaten 36-4 on Sunday, and in the second half, Rouge was put on report after Mikey Lewis alleged the Frenchman had bitten his hand during a ruckus. Dragons boss Steve McNamara refuted the accusation post-match, but we’re in little doubt that the incident – and Rouge – will be sent on to a tribunal.

Brad Singleton (Salford Red Devils)

The second Salford man on this list is Singleton, who was sin-binned during the first half of their defeat to Leigh for a high shot on O’Brien. Team-mate Ethan Ryan also saw yellow for the same offence, but Singleton’s was more of a clip around O’Brien’s ears to halt the Leigh man who had sold him down the river and was easing past him. A ban could be on the cards, pardon the pun.

