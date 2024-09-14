Wigan Warriors star in ‘Player of the Season’ mix as Matt Peet praises ‘leader’

Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis is firmly in the mix to scoop the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ award following a stunning campaign: both individually and collectively with the team.

That’s according to his head coach Matt Peet, who praised the influential No. 13 following Wigan‘s ruthless 38-0 demolition of Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Ellis scored one of Wigan’s tries in their clinical display against Leeds, but it’s his all-round performance – not just against the Rhinos – but on a consistent basis that has earned the plaudits from Peet.

Ellis has played in 24 of the Warriors’ 26 games in Super League this season, averaging 13 carries and 27 tackles per game as well as linking up well with the rest of the spine.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet said: “I was just chatting with the coaches in there and I said it’s funny because Kaide will get mentioned tonight from people because he’s scored but he’s actually been in the mix for our Player of the Season in our opinion.

“He’s just a pleasure to coach, has a great balance in his game, a good lad, enjoys a laugh but works hard. We think a lot of him.”

Ellis has taken his game to the next level in 2024 after being handed Wigan’s iconic No. 13 jersey ahead of this season.

The hard-working Aussie forward has developed into a leader amongst Peet’s pack: and is a firm fans’ favourite on the terraces at the Brick Community Stadium.

“He’s certainly a leader,” Peet told Love Rugby League post-match.

“I like his manner, he has a good balance between having a laugh and enjoying himself but he’s very determined and very meticulous in his preparation.

“He just has a good work ethic, he’s from a working family in a working town and came through a good system at Penrith, so he’s just an excellent trainer.

“Day-to-day, he’s very consistent and he has a lot to be proud of at the moment.”

Peet’s side are sat top of the Super League – two points above second-placed Hull Kingston Rovers – with just one round of the regular campaign to go, which is against Salford Red Devils on Thursday night: and the Warriors are in pole position to claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in Super League history.

