Sky Sports make first ‘exclusive’ broadcast pick for final round of Super League season as vital fixture moves

Sky Sports have opted to make Wigan Warriors’ clash with Salford Red Devils one of their ‘exclusive’ picks for the final round of the regular Super League season, meaning it’s been brought forward 24 hours.

As a result, that game at The Brick Community Stadium will now take place on Thursday, September 19 with an 8pm (BST) kick-off.

A game being chosen as an ‘exclusive’ pick by Sky simply means it receives half-an-hour of pre-match build-up as well as punditry during and after the match as opposed to just the five minutes pre and post-match in a ‘normal’ game.

The game’s main broadcaster choose two ‘exclusive’ picks each round, meaning they still have one more to pick from next week’s other Round 27 games.

The clash between Wigan and Salford being brought forward means that by the end of Thursday night, the League Leaders’ Shield could have been decided.

If Matt Peet’s Warriors win on home soil, they’ll retain the honour, confirming Hull KR – who face Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park on Friday night (September 20) – as runners-up.

As for Salford, they may well already have confirmed their spot in the play-offs by the time this trip across the North West to Wigan comes around.

Paul Rowley’s Red Devils travel to Hull FC on Saturday evening (September 14) in Round 26, and anything but a defeat there would see them seal their top six spot.

As already noted, Sky are still to confirm their other ‘exclusive’ pick for Round 27, with the choice expected to be announced following the conclusion of Round 26.

As we understand it, the BBC will also screen a game live in Round 27, though their involvement this season generally hasn’t seen much shifting in the Super League schedule barring the odd five-minute kick-off time push back.

Sky will, of course, show the four games they don’t pick as ‘exclusive’ via the Sky Sports+ Red Button.

The below Round 27 schedule is as things stand:

Thursday, September 19

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO) – Broadcast information TBC

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (8pm KO) – Live on Sky Sports+ (Main Channel)

Friday, September 20

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) – Broadcast information TBC

Leigh Leopards v St Helens (8pm KO) – Broadcast information TBC

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos (8pm KO) – Broadcast information TBC

Saturday, September 21

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (3pm KO) – Broadcast information TBC