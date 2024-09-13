6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ demolition of Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors remain in pole position to lift the League Leaders’ Shield next week thanks to an impressive 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

The reigning Super League and world champions were worthy winners at the Brick Community Stadium: here are the big takeaways and conclusions from the contest.

Warriors still in pole position for League Leaders’ Shield

The Warriors are still in pole position for the League Leaders’ Shield thanks to their dominant win over Leeds, whilst second-placed Hull Kingston Rovers kept the pressure on Wigan with an impressive win down the road at Leigh Leopards on the same night.

Wigan are sat on 42 points with one game left which is against Salford Red Devils, whilst Hull KR are sat on 40 points with a game left against Leeds.

However, the Robins have a superior points difference than the Warriors, so it’s all to play for in the 27th and final round of the regular campaign next week.

Maybe we can have a League Leaders’ Shield in a helicopter hovering over the M62 Blake Solly style? The race for the Shield is going to go right down to the wire.

Rhinos’ play-off hopes hanging by a thread

Leeds have shown huge improvement since Brad Arthur took charge in the Headingley hotseat: but they were never really in the game, with Wigan scoring two tries in the opening 10 minutes and giving them a mountain to climb.

The Warriors were better in every department, from kick chase, line speed, intent, kicking, defending: you name it.

The Rhinos’ play-off hopes are hanging by a thread now, sitting two points behind sixth-placed and they face an away trip that no other club fancies next week: a trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR.

But it must be said that Arthur’s arrival has been a major positive for the Rhinos: and that they’ll be a different beast in 2025.

Harry Smith provides the goods

Harry Smith returned to the team last week after serving a three-match ban following his red card against Leeds last time out, it certainly looks like Smith was fit, firing and back to his best on Friday night.

The England international guided his side around the park brilliantly with his kicking game, and he played with a calm head on young shoulders. It’d be fair to say Smith has received criticism recently – as anyone would do wearing Wigan’s iconic No. 7 – but he was excellent in Wigan’s win over Leeds, working really well in tandem with the rest of the spine.

Smith and Bevan French work so well together in the halves, and it’s not bad when you’ve got Jai Field at fullback, is it?

Liam Byrne responds in the right way

Wigan prop Liam Byrne was named on the bench in last week’s win over Hull KR: but he was an unused sub.

But the Ireland international responded in the right way. He took in several big carries which punched holes in the Rhinos defence and he played big minutes, too. He came on around 25 minutes into the game and played until the 70th minute. A massive effort. In fact, it was probably one of the best performances that we’ve seen from him for a while, and he had plenty of intent in his carries and defence.

Magic Marshall joins Wigan’s 150 club

It was a special night for Wigan winger Liam Marshall, who flew over for his 150th try in what was his 180th appearance for his hometown club since making his debut in 2017.

The 28-year-old has been one of Super League’s standout wingers for several years now, and was recently called-up to Shaun Wane’s England senior squad, so is on track to make his international debut in their two-match Test series against Samoa on home soil this autumn.

Rhinos trio hit milestones

It wasn’t the full-time result they were hoping for: but three Rhinos stars hit milestones they can all be proud of.

Australian half-back Matt Frawley and Jarrod O’Connor, a product of the club’s academy, made their 100th career appearances whilst England international Andy Ackers played his 100th game in Super League.

It wasn’t their day at the office, but they are impressive landmarks nonetheless.

