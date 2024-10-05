A jaw-dropping combined 13 of Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards stars: Warriors hold edge over rivals

The ‘Battle of the Borough’ has become one of Super League’s biggest derbies in the past two years, but this weekend sees the most high profile clash between Leigh and Wigan to date as they meet in the semi-finals.

Matty Peet’s side head into the contest as overwhelming favourites at home, however, the Leopards have bought into the ‘last dance’ mentality in the build-up and that could play into their favour this weekend.

The two sides are blessed with some of the best talent in the top division too, and both boast a host of international stars in their squads. But, how would a combined team look?

Well, here is our best bet at a possible combined 13 of Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors players

Jai Field

The Wigan Warriors ace has had his injury issues in 2024, but when he’s been fit he has taken his side up another gear. The Australian fullback is renowned for his speed, which is becoming a crucial weapon in Wigan’s arsenal, but he has also rapidly improved on the other side of the ball too, particularly in cover defence.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions this year, notching six tries in the process.

Josh Charnley

Sliding over into the number 2 shirt in this side is Leigh’s Josh Charnley. The former Wigan Warriors man has become a crucial part of the Leopards attack since his arrival in 2022, but has really hit a purple patch in the run-up to the playoffs. Charnley has notched an impressive 19 tries in 27 appearances this season.

Ricky Leutele

The outgoing centre Ricky Leutele pips Adam Keighran into this combined 13. Leutele had a tricky start to the season, but seemingley since sorting out his future at Leigh has improved week on week, and is looking back to his best ahead of their crucial clash with Wigan this week. The Samoan international has notched 11 tries in his 29 appearances to date in 2024.

Jake Wardle

Probably the in-form centre in Super League right now, Jake Wardle, takes the number four shirt. Wardle has gone from strength to strength since joining the Warriors in 2023, and he has taken his game up another level this year too. He has made 31 appearances in all competitions this year, and scored 14 tries in the process.

Liam Marshall

Speaking of tries, Super League’s top-try scorer in 2024, Liam Marshall, also makes the squad. The 28-year-old has been in exceptional form this season, grabbing a whopping 33 tries in just 31 matches in all competitions this year. This has earned him a call-up to the England squad, and he could be in line for a maiden Test cap against Samoa later this month.

Bevan French

The former Man of Steel, like the aforementioned Field, has had his injury issues this season; but he is so important to the success of the Cherry and Whites. The Australian has notched an impressive haul of 21 tries and 14 assists from his 23 appearances this season, and since his return has taken Wigan back to their dominant best.

Lachlan Lam

Slotting in next to French in the halves is Leigh’s Lachlan Lam, who beats Harry Smith to the number seven jersey. Lam is an exceptional talent, and is right at the heart of everything good for the Leopards. The PNG star has made 24 assists and scored six of his own over his 29 appearances in all competitions in 2024.

Tom Amone

Kicking things off in the pack is Leigh powerhouse Tom Amone. The Canterbury-bound man has struggled with injury this season, but since returning to full fitness has showed exactly why he is regarded as one of the best props in the competition. Amone has made 23 appearances to date in 2024, crossing for five tries in the process.

Edwin Ipape

The thrid Leyther in a row now, as PNG international Edwin Ipape make the cut over Kruise Leeming. Like a lot of the Leigh squad, Ipape has battled through injuries this year, but he is a proper talent and showcased that with a brilliant individual performance in last week’s win over Salford. The Kumul has made 18 appearances this year, scoring six tries.

Luke Thompson

Potentially the signing of the season, Luke Thompson has made a fantastic start to life in Cherry and White. The England international has put his injury woes behind him since moving to the North West from the NRL, and has returned to his best as a result. He has notched 29 appearances in his maiden campaign for the Warriors, scoring once.

Kai O’Donnell

Powerful back-rower, Kai O’Donnell, could be the biggest miss for them next season as he heads back to the NRL. O’Donnell has been a mainstay in the Leopards side this season, and has been one of their key men on the march to the play-offs with 12 tries in his 29 appearances in 2024.

Junior Nsemba

The Wigan Warriors youngster has simply been fantastic all season, and more than warrants his selection in this squad. The 20-year-old has become a regular in the Warriors pack this year, with 26 appearances to his name so far in 2024. He has also been in decent touch on the scoring front too, with eight tries in all competitions.

Kaide Ellis

Rounding off our selection is Wigan Warriors number 13 Kaide Ellis, who has thrived since making the move to loose forward this year. The Australian enforcer has notched 29 appearances in all competitions this year, scoring once in the process.

