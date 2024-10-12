Wigan Warriors v Hull KR: Five key head-to-heads that could define Grand Final

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for, as Wigan Warriors face Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final; and it could be one of the best in modern history.

The sides were neck and neck in the race for the League Leaders Shield throughout the regular season, and are by far the best two sides in the competition.

Wigan and Hull KR are no strangers to each other in big games, facing each other in the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2023 and 2024 as well as in the Super League semi-finals last year too. They have also met each other twice in the league, with both sides winning one apiece.

With little to split the sides ahead of the showpiece event at Old Trafford, it could come down to some key individuals getting the better of their opposite number. But which battles will be key to the outcome of the game? Well, with that thought in mind, here are the five key head-to-heads that could define the Grand Final.

Bevan French v Mikey Lewis

The 2023 and 2024 Man of Steel winners battling it out, what else could you ask for? Bevan French and Mikey Lewis are two genuinely fantastic half-backs, and both serve as the heartbeat of their side’s attack; but interestingly they play a very similar type of game. They are both fantastic running threats, but also have a keen eye for space to send their teammates over the whitewash.

Lewis has racked up a whopping 43 try involvements in his 26 regular season appearances this year (19 tries, 24 assists), but French isn’t too far behind on 30 in 18 games (16 tries, 14 assists), and you think they will both be back to their old tricks at Old Trafford.

Luke Thompson v Sauaso Sue

The battle through the middle is always key, but when you have two props bang in form it sets up an almighty clash up front.

Luke Thompson and Sauaso Sue are playing such a pivotal role in dragging their side forward through heavy traffic, and their abbrasive carrying is really allowing both sides to play on the front-foot. Thompson averages 7.5 metres per carry this year, chalking up 2229 metres from 299 carries, and Robins’ counterpart Sue is just a tad higher on 7.7 metres per carry thanks to his 1841 metres from 240 carries.

Furthermore, both players play a huge role in the defensive efforts, which will be pivotal in their side lifting the trophy at the end of the game.

Kaide Ellis v Elliot Minchella

Potentially a battle of the captains here, as well as direct positional clash, and again this could have a huge impact on the outcome of the game. Ellis has really come into his own since shifting to 13, but still packs that punch in both defence and attack he brought to the fray at prop.

Counterpart Minchella is a slightly different player, and acts as a key link to Mikey Lewis, but he is arguably his side’s most important player. They still got the job done over Warrington last weekend, but you feel his absence was the reason it was as close a game as it was. The former Leeds man has become such a pivotal part of this side, and his return could be crucial this weekend.

Jake Wardle v Peta Hiku

The two best centres in Super League will square off at Old Trafford, and this should be an almighty match-up. Both players play such a key role in their sides attack with their sensational running game, but they also combine brilliantly with their winger to create a potent threat on their edge.

Wardle has nothced an impressive 2388 metres with ball-in-hand this season, and also chipped in with a tidy haul of nine tries and 15 assists too. Hiku has quickly become his side’s chief attacking threat this year too, with a mighty 3693 metres to his name in 2024, on top of 15 tries and 13 assists.

Jai Field v Niall Evalds

Rounding things off, the clash between Jai Field and Niall Evalds at fullback is a really fascinating match-up. Field’s return to fitness has conincided with the Warriors rapid up-turn in form after their slump, and he looks at his electric best building to the Grand Final.

His combination with Bevan French is yet again a key part of the Warriors attack, and it’s helped him notch six tries and 12 assists in just 18 appearances. On the flip-side, Evalds has taken his game to another level since arriving at Craven Park, and especially since moving into fullback early in the year; and has notched an impressive haul of eight tries and 20 assists this year.

