Junior Nsemba is a humble young man with the world at his feet: and he needs no introduction given the meteoric rise he has enjoyed with Wigan Warriors.

If you’d have told the 20-year-old about the 2024 campaign he would have this time 12 months ago, then it’d probably be fair to say that he’d think you were pulling his leg.

It would be harsh to say Nsemba has only had a ‘breakthrough season’.

The towering back-rower has played 27 games for his hometown club this season, helped them win a Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and will line up in the back-row for Matt Peet’s side in Saturday’s Grand Final against Hull KR.

And let’s not forget to mention his individual accolades: Dream Team member and Super League’s Young Player of the Year to go alongside his first senior England call-up.

It has been some journey, but one that he has worked incredibly hard for. He was recently rewarded for his outstanding performances with a new six-year contract, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of 2030, a place he grew up just stone’s throw away from.

And perhaps the best news in his new contract – for Wigan fans especially – is that it doesn’t have an NRL clause, so he is likely to remain in cherry and white for a long time to come in what is a major boost to the Warriors: and Super League.

“No NRL clause,” revealed Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski when speaking to Wigan TV about how they got the deal over the line, with negotiations taking just a matter of hours to be finalised after the Warriors clinched back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time.

“There’s nothing in there, no options, it’s a straight six-year deal until the end of 2030.

“If I’m being honest it was never even discussed, we put the offer (in), a few very minor tweaks on a few things but we got it all done and he’s committed himself until 2030.”

Junior Nsemba celebrates a try with his Wigan Warriors team-mates Jake Wardle (left) and Liam Marshall (right)

Nsemba has quickly become a fans’ favourite on the terraces at the Brick Community Stadium, with the Wigan fans already having their chance for him to the tune of Tequila.

But for his team-mate Bevan French, it is Nsemba’s humble approach and eagerness to constantly improve that stands above anything else in his résumé.

“Obviously you look at him and it’s a scary thought (that he’s only 20), his stature and his strength and everything about him,” French told Love Rugby League at the pre-Grand Final media event at Old Trafford on Monday.

“But the biggest thing that I’ve seen with him is when people have given him something to work on, he has made it very evident (that he has done). You can see in the next game that he has worked on it.

“That mindset of him staying humble and still learning, it’s always going to be a learning process.

“It’s crazy because it’s very easy for people like him – young stars coming through – you’re in the spotlight all the time now and you’re considered this star. It’d be easy to think there’s nothing left to work on and do but his ability to actually ask questions about what he needs to learn and to see him doing it (is what stands out to me).

“I think the limit for him – I don’t even know – it’s going to be crazy. Obviously he’s going to get stronger, fitter and everything like that and his skill is going go up (another level), but his mindset of learning is what I’ve noticed.”

