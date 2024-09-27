The Super League regular season has been and gone, and now just six teams remain in the hunt for a spot at Old Trafford.

League Leaders Shield winner’s, Wigan Warriors, and second-place Hull KR both have a week off ahead of their home semi-finals next weekend, but this week Warrington Wolves face St Helens and Salford Red Devils take on Leigh Leopards.

But all six teams come into the playoffs in differing form, and having a solid run of form heading into these knockout fixtures is so crucial.

Here is an in-depth look at how each team in the playoffs have fared in their last five matches.

Wigan Warriors: 5 wins

The Warriors hit a tiny slump in the middle of the season, however they quickly rectified this to end the campaign in glowing form. Matty Peet’s side won all five of their final regular season fixtures, including the crucial victory over Hull KR to all-but confirm top spot.

Round 27: Wigan Warriors 64-0 Salford Red Devils

Round 26: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leeds Rhinos

Round 25: Wigan Warriors 24-20 Hull KR

Round 24: Catalans Dragons 18-26 Wigan Warriors

Round 23: Wigan Warriors 22-4 Hull FC

Hull KR: 4 wins, 1 loss

Willie Peters side began to hit top gear in the middle of the season, and have also built some serious momentum into the play-offs. Aside from the round 25 defeat to the Warriors, KR have won four of their past five fixtures, including the demolition of St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Round 27: Hull KR 26-16 Leeds Rhinos

Round 26: Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR

Round 25: Wigan Warriors 24-20 Hull KR

Round 24: Hull KR 32-10 Salford Red Devils

Round 23: St Helens 6-36 Hull KR

Warrington Wolves: 4 wins, 1 loss

Sam Burgess’ men were narrowly beaten to second spot by Hull KR, but they also come into the playoffs with a record of four wins from their past five games. The highlight of this block has come in the past two weeks too, with an aggregate score of 110-0 against London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants.

Round 27: Warrington Wolves 54-0 London Broncos

Round 26: Huddersfield Giants 0-66 Warrington Wolves

Round 25: Warrington Wolves 16-2 St Helens

Round 24: Leigh Leopards 16-12 Warrington Wolves

Round 23: Castleford Tigers 6-28 Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils: 3 wins, 2 losses

They might have been widely written off before the season, however Paul Rowley’s men have shocked Super League to secure a spot in the top six.

It’s not been all plain sailing of late though, with the Red Devils only winning three of their past five games building into the playoffs; but can almost wipe off the Wigan game following the mass changes they made to the squad. They have also mixed this with a whopping 118-14 aggregate win over Hull FC and Huddersfield too.

Round 27: Wigan Warriors 64-0 Salford Red Devils

Round 26: Hull FC 4-58 Salford Red Devils

Round 25: Salford Red Devils 27-12 Catalans Dragons

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford Red Devils

Round 23: Salford Red Devils 60-10 Huddersfield Giants

Leigh Leopards: 4 wins, 1 loss

It was looking like Leigh would be scrapping it out at the bottom of the table after seven rounds, however they have flipped their season around entirely and are set for a second-successive year in the playoffs.

Adrian Lam’s team are on of the form teams in Super League right now, and come into the playoffs with four wins from their past five matches, including the heroic 16-12 win over Warrington.

Round 27: Leigh Leopards 18-12 St Helens

Round 26: Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR

Round 25: Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh Leopards

Round 24: Leigh Leopards 16-12 Warrington Wolves

Round 23: London Broncos 12-32 Leigh Leopards

St Helens: 2 wins, 3 losses

It started so promisingly for the Saints, but key injuries almost saw them crash out of the top six all together. That is certainly reflected in their recent matches too, with the Saints winning just two of their past five games; and in that time they have lost to three sides also in the playoffs…

Round 27: Leigh Leopards 18-12 St Helens

Round 26: St Helens 40-4 Castleford Tigers

Round 25: Warrington Wolves 16-2 St Helens

Round 24: Huddersfield Giants 10-18 St Helens

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR

