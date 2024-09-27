Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards kick of Super League’s 2024 play-offs on Friday night in front of a record crowd at the Salford Community Stadium.

The two teams have had different paths to the play-offs this year: and they’ll face each other in the first play-off eliminator of 2024 this weekend.

There is plenty of talent on both squads, too, but how would a combined 13 look? One thing is for certain: it’d be one helluva star-studded side. Let’s get into it, shall we?

1. Matt Moylan (Leigh)

Australian international Moylan arrived at Leigh with high expectations, but he certainly lived up to his billing – especially since his shift to fullback. Moylan has formed a fantastic combination with Lachlan Lam in Leigh’s spine, and it’s seen both players grow as the season has gone on.

He has notched an impressive haul of 18 assists and five tries in his 22 Super League appearances, and has also been a consistent running threat with 1,952 metres this year.

2. Deon Cross (Salford)

The focus of the Salford backline might drift over to the other members, but Cross has quietly gone about his business this season and become a key man in the Red Devils’ famed attack.

Cross has grabbed a nice haul of 12 tries in 26 appearances this season, and has also chewed up an impressive 2,811 metres from 381 carries.

3. Nene Macdonald (Salford)

The first player to make the Super League Dream Team in this combined line-up is Salford’s Nene Macdonald. The Papua New Guinea international arrived at Salford following a cloudy exit from Leeds, but he has been sensational in this Salford side and has showed just how good he can be.

Macdonald has been brilliant in most facets this year, but has quickly become the focal point of the Red Devils’ attack. He has scored 15 tries in his 24 regular season appearances, and has made an astonishing 3,621 metres from 409 carries.

4. Tim Lafai (Salford)

Lining up on the other centre is silky Samoan centre Tim Lafai, who has looked back to his best this season for Salford.

The Red Devils have, arguably, got the best centre pairing in Super League in Macdonald and Lafai: and it’s probably fair to say Salford wouldn’t have been anywhere near as dangerous with the ball in hand without those two this year.

Lafai has scored 10 tries and provided six assists in 20 Super League games in 2024. He’s hard to handle for opposition defences.

5. Josh Charnley (Leigh)

The Leigh winger probably doesn’t get the full recognition he deserves considering his, quite frankly, incredible try-scoring record. He is currently joint-second in Super League’s all-time scorers list, sitting just seven tries behind leader Ryan Hall.

Charnley has enjoyed another stellar season with the Leopards, scoring 17 tries in 25 games in Super League this year.

6. Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

Papua New Guinea international Lam has had another stunning campaign with Leigh: and is currently leading the assist charts with 24 to his name.

Lam, who has also chipped in with six tries in 2024, is a joy to watch. He’s the sort of player that’s worth the ticket money alone. A box office type player.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford)

It’s probably fair to say that Sneyd is the man that makes the Red Devils tick. His kicking game – both in-game and over the sticks – can win you games, and has won Salford plenty of games over the last couple of years.

The England international might be 33 and heading into his twilight years of his career, but he’s like a fine wine. He has one of the best rugby brains you are likely to come across.

8. Tom Amone (Leigh)

The Leopards powerhouse was named in last year’s Super League Dream Team: and could probably count himself unlucky not to retain his place this year. He’s been absolutely phenomenal in the middle for Adrian Lam’s side in 2024.

The Australia-born prop, who is of Tongan heritage, plays huge minutes for a front-rower and gets his side on the front foot more often than not.

Amone is returning to the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the season, so he will leave a big hole in Leigh’s pack that needs to be filled.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh)

Best hooker in Super League? Quite possibly. Ipape has struggled with a few niggling injuries throughout this season but he has still made 17 appearances in the league.

The Papua New Guinea international gets Leigh’s attack flowing with his quick rucks and dummy half bursts. He can hit hard in defence, too.

10. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh)

The Leopards boast one of the best front-row partnerships in the comp when Amone and Mulhern are both fit and firing, without a doubt.

Mulhern, who has represented England and Ireland internationally, has become a real leader in Leigh’s pack over the last two seasons. Like Amone, Mulhern has a massive engine and carries the ball with vigour and aggression.

11. Kai O’Donnell (Leigh)

Best-back rower in Super League? Well, there’s a debate to be had, but he’s certainly up there.

O’Donnell has been an ever-present for Lam’s side in the regular Super League campaign, scoring 11 tries in 27 appearances. The Australian is one of the competition’s top tacklers, too, averaging 30 per game.

The 25-year-old will return to the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys at the end of this season, and the Leigh faithful will certainly miss seeing him don the Leopards jersey next year.

12. Kallum Watkins (Salford)

Captain Fantastic. Watkins has revitalised his career since shifting into the back-row position, becoming one of the best in the competition in his position.

The England international has missed just one game in the league for Salford this year and his work ethic is outstanding, with Watkins having made more marker tackles than any other player in the competition with 200 to his name. He leads by his actions and is a firm fans’ favourite at the Salford Community Stadium.

13. Ollie Partington (Salford)

It was a tough call to choose between Partington and John Asiata for the 13 role, but we’ve gone with Salford’s Ollie P due to the fact Asiata has been out for the majority of 2024 through injury.

Partington, a product of Wigan’s academy, has been exceptional for Rowley’s outfit this year. His work ethic is to be admired, averaging more than 39 tackles per game whilst becoming a key cog in the Red Devils’ famed attack due to his ball-playing ability.

The 26-year-old will depart the Red Devils at the season’s end to take up a two-year contract with Catalans Dragons from 2025: and he’ll leave a sizeable hole in Salford’s pack.

We’re not sure this combined 13 would fit under the salary cap: but what a line-up, eh? A genuine star-studded combined XIII.

