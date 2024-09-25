Salford Red Devils will make history on Friday night when they break their attendance record at the Salford Community Stadium in their play-off eliminator against Leigh Leopards.

On Tuesday evening, the Red Devils announced that ticket sales for their play-off clash with neighbours Leigh have surpassed the club’s current attendance record at the Salford Community Stadium, which stands at 7,854.

It’s understood that ticket sales have been sky-high from both a Salford and Leigh perspective, with the Red Devils set to break their attendance record at the Salford Community Stadium, which has been their home since 2012 following their move from The Willows.

As Salford prepare to host a record crowd on Friday evening, here’s a look at seven of the highest rugby league attendances at the stadium to date.

7. Salford City Reds v Bradford Bulls (Round 14, Super League 2012) – 6,829

Salford – then known as the City Reds – recorded their fifth highest attendance at their then new home back in 2012 as Phil Veivers’ ended a three-game losing run when they drew 20-20 with Bradford. Danny Williams, Jodie Broughton and Adam Sidlow got on the scoresheet for the hosts that day.

6. Salford City Reds v Leeds Rhinos (Round 7, Super League 2012) – 6,891

Salford recorded one of their highest attendances against Leeds in 2012 – but it was a day to forget after going down to a heavy 56-16 defeat to the Rhinos. Vinnie Anderson, Gareth Owen and Luke Patten were the scorers for the home side.

5. Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (Round 19, Super League 2023) – 6,892

Salford and Leigh has become a great rivalry in Super League over the last couple of years, with both sides playing entertaining rugby. It was a hard-fought battle in 2023, with Adrian Lam’s Leopards claiming a nail-biting 24-22 victory. Andy Ackers, Ben Hellewell, Ken Sio and King Vuniyayawa got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

4. Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity (Round 1, Super League 2014) – 7,102

Salford celebrated their first game following the Red Devils rebrand with an 18-14 win over Wakefield in the opening round of the 2014 campaign. Andrew Dixon, Harrison Hansen and Gareth Hock were the try scorers for the hosts that day, with 7,102 in attendance.

3. Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors (Round 16, Super League 2023) – 7,854

The Red Devils set their highest-ever attendance at the Salford Community Stadium last year when Wigan came to town. Paul Rowley’s side were on the wrong side of the result though, with the Warriors coming away with a 26-6 win in front of a 7,854 crowd.

2. England v France (2012) – 7,921

Salford hosted the 2012 Autumn International Series final between England and France, with Steve McNamara’s England side running out comfortable 48-4 winners.

Ryan Hall scored four tries for England on that day in November 2012, with Sam Tomkins (2), Josh Charnley and Rob Burrow also scoring.

1. Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (Challenge Cup semi-final 2012) – 9,473

The highest attended rugby league match at the Salford Community Stadium came in a Challenge Cup semi-final in 2012, when Warrington won 33-8 against Huddersfield before going on to beat Leeds in the final at Wembley.

Salford have already surpassed their highest attendance record in 7,854 with ticket sales for Friday’s match play-off eliminator against Leigh, so can the Red Devils go one step further and set the all-time attendance record for a rugby league game at the stadium? Only time will tell, of course, but it’s safe to say that ticket sales are booming ahead of what should be a pulsating night of Super League action.

