Leigh Leopards star ‘to retire’ at the end of the Super League season

Could Friday night potentially be Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan’s last game as a professional rugby league player?

Reports have emerged out of Australia via Code Sports that Moylan is set to bring the curtain down on his career at the end of the current Super League season.

Moylan signed a two-year deal with the Leopards at the beginning of this season and has caught the eye despite a slow start to life in Super League. He has been influential in helping Adrian Lam’s side reach the play-offs, guiding them to a fifth-placed finish.

But reports Down Under state that the 33-year-old will call time on his career in Super League halfway through his deal with the Leopards and return to Australia.

Moylan is unlikely to remain in England if he does indeed retire, with speculation that he will return to Australia when his commitments with the Leopards are finished.

Leigh have made no suggestion whatsoever that Moylan is set to depart the club, but Lam is almost certain to be asked about the speculation when the Leopards face Salford Red Devils this evening.

Moylan had been seen as a key part of their plans for 2025, with the former Test star likely to form a new-look spine with incoming Newcastle Knights player David Armstrong.

That would have likely meant Moylan switched back into the halves alongside Lachlan Lam – but the fresh uncertainty over Moylan’s future means Leigh could well have to go back into the overseas market to replace him if he does decide to retire.

Only this week has fresh doubt emerged over the player Leigh initially tried to sign for this season before Moylan, Dolphins half-back Anthony Milford.

He appears to have no option but to try his hand at Super League if he wishes to continue his career at the highest level. Could he become an option for the Leopards once again if Moylan decides to bring the curtain down on his playing days?

