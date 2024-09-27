St Helens coach Paul Wellens insists they will resist any temptation to bring Lee Briers into the fold early to aid their preparations for their Super League play-off campaign.

Briers is joining the Saints as an assistant coach next season, but is already back in England after completing his commitments with NRL side Brisbane Broncos, who failed to make the play-offs in Australia.

He will join Shaun Wane’s coaching staff for England’s Test series against Samoa in the autumn but Wellens revealed to Love Rugby League that he will have no input whatsoever in the Saints’ preparations for their trip to Warrington on Saturday.

Wellens stressed that his current coaching staff have his full backing.

“That’s all for next season,” Wellens said. “It’s important that Lee has a break. He’s had a long year with Brisbane and I think he plans to go away before he has his England commitments too. Lee will be part of the team next year but what we’ve got this year is what we’re sticking with, and I’m very happy with what we got.”

The Saints head to Warrington this weekend knowing it could be the final game at the club for a number of departing stars, including Lewis Dodd, Sione Mata’utia and Tommy Makinson, who all move on to pastures new in 2025.

Wellens admits they will use the emotion surrounding their potential exit as motivation to keep their season alive for at least one more week – but promises the Saints will be able to perform when it matters most this week, irrespective of the underlying circumstances surrounding his squad.

He said: “I think it’s something we reference and it’s important. Players like Lewis, Sione and Tommy – that’s three guys who’ve had an unbelievable impact on this club and been around this team when we’ve been successful.

“Quite rightly, we want to send them off on the right note. Ultimately with big games it comes down to performance, there is sentiment there but we’ve got to put that aside and go out and perform as well.”

