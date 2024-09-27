Ranking Super League’s top 9 wingers of 2024 with Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and St Helens stars all included

There have been some consistently impressive performers all over the field in Super League this season: including out on the wings.

Well over 1,000 tries were scored in the ‘regular’ Super League season across 162 matches, a large chunk of which by wingers.

Over 50 players lined up out on the wing in the top-flight in 2024, and below, we rank the nine best stars we’ve seen on the flanks in Super League this year…

9. Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants)

Adam Swift scores a try for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

Off-season recruit Swift was a revelation for Huddersfield this year up until picking up the injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign. By the time he had the adductor surgery he needed, the ex-Hull FC ace had scored 11 tries in 10 league appearances, averaging over 150 metres per game.

8. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Makinson, in his final year with his boyhood club, has also spent a large chunk of time out injured as well as missing a handful of games through suspension. Nonetheless, the veteran still tallied 12 tries in 19 league appearances for Saints, averaging more than 13 carries per game and remaining a threat to every opposition defence he came up against.

7. Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers)

Innes Senior runs in to score a try for Castleford Tigers in 2024

Ending the campaign as an ever-present, Ireland international Senior was right up there at the top of the try-scorers chart until the final few rounds when he and Castleford desperately struggled to get points on the board. The 24-year-old got over the whitewash 14 times in Super League this season and averaged just shy of 110 metres per game.

6. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

Thewlis often gets overshadowed at Warrington because of who’s on the other flank (which we’ll get on to) but he has been phenomenal in his own right in 2024, too. The Wire academy product scored 12 tries in 20 league appearances during the ‘regular’ campaign, averaging over 114 metres per game. He also kicked 65 goals to earn 130 points for Sam Burgess’ side.

5. Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Ryan Hall in action for Hull KR in 2024

By his own standards, Hall has had a quiet 2024 – but 14 tries isn’t a return to be sniffed at by any stretch of the imagination. The veteran became Super League’s all-time top try-scorer back in June, and averaged almost 140 metres per game over the course of the ‘regular’ campaign. He turns 37 in November, by the way, and didn’t miss a single league game for the Robins. What a fella.

4. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds academy product Handley missed the Rhinos’ final five games of the campaign through injury, and you just wonder how they’d have fared had he been available. The speedster scored 14 tries in 18 league appearances, averaging more than 17 carries per game and more than 155 metres.

3. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Josh Charnley celebrates a try for Leigh Leopards in 2024

When Charnley next crosses the whitewash in Super League, he’ll take 2nd spot outright in the competition’s list of all-time try-scorers, currently level with Danny McGuire. The Leigh flier scored 17 tries in 25 league appearances for the Leopards this term, firing them into the play-offs for the second year running. Charnley averaged over 118 metres per game.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Our top two had to be the pair in the Dream Team, and of the pair, it’s Ashton who just misses out on top spot. The Wire flier (no, not that one) has enjoyed a remarkable 2024, scoring 21 tries in just 23 league appearances and averaging over 1.3 clean breaks per game. When he’s at full pelt, there is no one stopping him, and we mean NO ONE.

1. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan Warriors’ Liam Marshall crosses for a try in 2024

Wigan star Marshall takes top billing in our ranking after a ‘regular’ campaign which saw him grab 27 tries in 26 league appearances, comfortably ending the year as Super League’s top try-scorer. Also grabbing four assists, the Warriors flier averaged over 142 metres per game and took in more than 16 carries per game on average, too. Surely that first England cap beckons.