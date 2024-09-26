Inside the Deal: How Wigan Warriors tied down Junior Nsemba to long-term contract

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski has told the inside story of how the reigning Super League champions tied down homegrown talent Junior Nsemba to a historic long-term contract.

On Wednesday evening, the Warriors delighted their supporters with the news that towering back-rower Nsemba had signed a six-year deal to remain with his hometown club until at least the end of 2030.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign in Super League, making 26 appearances in all competitions, helping Matt Peet’s side lift the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield as well as earning selection in the Super League Dream Team and Shaun Wane’s extended England squad in the process.

Nsemba’s eye-catching displays have taken the rugby league world by storm, which alerted Radlinski and the club to act quickly to tie him down for the long-term. Speaking to Wigan TV, Radlinski brings you the inside story on how the club got the deal done.

“I’ve seen him progress all through the year like we all have and when he does something spectacular in a game sometimes I just sit there, scratch my head and think ‘here we go again’,” Radlinski said with a smile.

“Myself, Matt (Peet) and the board recognised that we needed to show that we’re willing to do something. But in actual fact, from opening the conversations to him agreeing, you’ll be amazed when I say it was probably about four hours (to get it done).

“On Friday morning after we won the League Leaders’ last week, I dropped a note to our owner (Mike Danson) and I just explained what I felt and a few hours later I was sat down with Junior’s manager and we managed to get it done last Friday.

“Junior has got the world at his feet but he has found a place here in a team that he loves playing with under a coach he loves playing for and it’s really exciting, so to get him secured long-term is really great for us.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Junior Nsemba credits Wigan Warriors ‘big brother’ for help in rise to Super League stardom

Kris Radlinski details how Wigan Warriors tied down homegrown talent Junior Nsemba to long-term deal

Nsemba had only signed a four-year deal with the Warriors this time last year: but he has now put pen to paper on new and improved terms at the Brick Community Stadium, a place he grew up just a stone’s throw away from.

“Obviously he got named in the Dream Team this week, I’m sure there’ll be other awards that come his way this season and we’ve read all year how people over the other side of the world are tracking him so I think we needed to act,” Radlinski told Wigan TV.

“The way we look at it – it’s not just an extra two years on his four years – we’ve had to rip that one up and we’ve had to start again and pay him what he’s worth to a degree.

“I think if he went to the open market or if he went to the NRL, then he’d be on massive money so we’ve had to put an offer to him which was attractive and one that secured his future.

“By the time it’s over, he’ll still only be 26 which is a frightening proposition but I’m thrilled for the club and I’m actually thrilled for the fans because I’d never seen a fanbase react (to anyone else like they do to him) – as soon as he gets the ball or how they gasp when he makes a tackle or when he bursts through, he’s something like we’ve not seen in a long time. He’s got a real point of difference.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024, with Wigan Warriors top

And the good news which will no doubt be music to the ears of Wigan supporters is that there’s no NRL release clause in Nsemba’s new contract, which means that if he was to leave before the end of 2026, the club would require a significant fee for his services.

“No NRL clause,” Radlinski revealed. “There’s nothing in there, no options, it’s a straight six-year deal until the end of 2030.

“If I’m being honest it was never even discussed, we put the offer (in), a few very minor tweaks on a few things but we got it all done and he’s committed himself until 2030.”

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors ace Jake Wardle hails Super League Dream Team partner with England hopes discussed

But one thing real quality about Nsemba that stands out for Radlinski is the youngster’s humble and honest approach – not just to rugby – but to life in general.

Radlinski continued: “I like his humility, I like his work ethic, he looks a million dollars, when he walks into any place, everybody wants to see him. He could be the superstar that we have been looking for, for a very long time.

“We got the trophy the other night and I think more people after the game were just referencing the fact that he was just playing on the field with his little brother (after the full-time hooter) and I think he’s a really cool guy and there’s a really great heart there.

“I think that’s down to the environment he’s in as well. Humility is a key message that I know that Matt spreads throughout the organisation, you’re a product of your environment and he’s grown up in this environment.

“Junior is a really good guy to be around, he’s a very cool team-mate I can imagine and playing alongside him would be an absolute dream because he turns up everyday, he turns up on the biggest of occasions and you’d want him on your side, wouldn’t you? He’s a pretty special player.”

READ NEXT: How the Super League table looks with ONLY results including the top six with Wigan Warriors HUGE winners