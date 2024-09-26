Hull KR: The outrageous stats that underline Mikey Lewis’ Man of Steel credentials

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has been the figurehead in guiding the Robins to a top two finish this season, and his form has fully warranted him being in contention for the coveted Man of Steel award.

The Rovers ace sat fifth on the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard before it went dark midway through the season, sitting just behind Marc Sneyd (Salford), Matt Dufty (Warrington), Matt Moylan (Leigh) and Nene Macdonald (Salford). However, he went up another level towards the back end of the season and was, arguably, Super League’s standout player.

Below is a full rundown of Lewis‘ stats from the 2024 season. Spoiler alert: they are, quite frankly, ridiculous.

Mikey Lewis: A master of attack

A large focus will be on Lewis’ attacking prowess, and he has certainly delivered on this side of the ball.

The England international – who has been included in Shaun Wane’s extended squad to face Samoa at the end of the year – has been in dazzling form in attack, and consistently tops the charts in Super League.

In 2024, Lewis has registered a whopping 43 try involvements across his 26 Super League games – as per OptaJonny – putting the Rovers academy product top of the charts in this department, and seven higher than any other player in the comp.

Looking into these further, Lewis has notched the joint-most assists, with 24 to his name across the season, and he also sits third in the try-scoring charts, too, with 19.

These are impressive on their own, but add in his other attacking stats and you have the best all-round attacker in Super League.

In the regular season, the mercurial half-back made 2,459 meters and 416 carries – the third most at Hull KR after Pita Hiku and Ryan Hall in both departments. He also made 19 clean breaks this season, the sixth-highest in the league and the most of any KR player.

Perhaps surprisingly, he also notched a whopping 148 tackle bursts, the fifth-highest in Super League and only one (yes, one!) behind the aforementioned Hall.

Defence?

Whilst the focus will be on Lewis’ attacking wizardry, he has also made himself busy in defence, racking up a tidy 376 tackles, including 45 from marker.

There’s no hiding it, Lewis is the all-round package, and it’s hard to argue against him for the coveted Man of Steel award, with the winner being announced at the traditional end-of-season awards ceremony in Leeds on the Tuesday of Grand Final week.

