Super League-linked utility secures new club in Australia as future confirmed

Leon Te Hau was offered to Super League clubs following his departure from South Sydney Rabbitohs: but he has now secured a deal in Australia for 2025.

The Logan City-native never made a senior appearance for former Premiership winners Souths, but made 16 appearances for the club’s reserve grade side in the NSW Cup over two seasons.

He also suffered a health scare earlier this year when he fainted during Souths training, and was later diagnosed with a ‘minor’ heart defect. Despite this, he made a full recovery and went onto play 14 games for the NSW Cup side.

Love Rugby League had previously reported he had been offered to Super League sides ahead of next season, and would be open to a move to the UK, however, he will now remain down under after signing a deal with Queensland Cup side Brisbane Tigers, who are a feeder side for NRL team Melbourne Storm.

He is also the latest former NRL man to join the Brisbane Tigers, with trio Jodeci Baker-Tiraha, Mitchell Spencer and Setu Tu also joining the side for the 2025 campaign.

The 21-year-old is also one of eight players to leave the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2025 season – with Michael Chee Kam, Dean Hawkins, Dion Teaupa, Richie Kennar and Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson also heading out the exit door.

Club icons Damian Cook and Tom Burgess – who has returned to Super League to play for the Huddersfield Giants for 2025 – have also both left the club.

Te Hau also featured for Souths senior side three times during pre-season games, but never went on to make his full NRL debut for the club before his exit.

This season, he notched 14 appearances for Souths reserves, scoring five tries in the process.

