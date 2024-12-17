Olympic Sevens star makes rugby league switch in major coup for NRLW

Olympic gold medalist and Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde has made a huge switch to NRLW side New Zealand Warriors, the club have confirmed.

Blyde has won two back-to-back gold medals with the Black Ferns Sevens side in both the 2020 Tokyo Games and 2024 Paris Games, and has also won the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year award on two occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Black Ferns Sevens star joins NRLW side in major coup

The explosive back, who has scored 247 tries in 214 appearances for the national side, will join the Warriors on a one-year deal for the 2025 season, as they return to the Premier Women’s competition for the first time in six years.

Commenting on the news, Blyde said: “A lot of excitement has been going through my mind.”

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for the last few months. To sign with the Warriors was a little bit of a surprise for me to be honest but nonetheless I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity the New Zealand Warriors are offering me.”

“I’m excited to be a part of something that’s growing super, super quickly and you’d be silly not to want to be involved in it.”

She also opened up on her family’s long-standing support of the Warriors: “The Warriors are a team I grew up watching on TV. My family are rugby but when we knew the Warriors were playing on TV we’d change the channel to watch them and support them.”

Also commenting on the signing, Warriors NRLW head coach, Ronald Griffiths, said: “Michaela is an elite athlete who has succeeded through a steely focus and an unwavering determination. She’s a wonderful acquisition for our programme.”

“Her career has been underpinned by hard work while her attitude and blistering speed will hold her in good stead to transition successfully into the NRLW.”

“It was evident from when we first connected that Michaela was excited by this opportunity,” he continued. “We are equally as excited about her signing.”

Warriors CEO, Cameron George, added: “This is so exciting, a real landmark day for the club and for the game attracting a player of Michaela’s exceptional calibre to move from rugby union to join our NRLW squad.”

“It says so much about the excitement the NRLW and rugby league generally is generating on the New Zealand sporting landscape.”

Alongside her Olympic gold’s, Blyde has also won six World Rugby Sevens series and helped the Black Ferns win one Sevens World Cup.

