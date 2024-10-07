Super League duo named in Papua New Guinea squad to face Australia

Castleford Tigers duo Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo have both been named in the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister’s XIII (PM XIII) to take on the Australia’s PM XIII.

The pair are part of the growing Kumuls contingent in Super League, and will likely be involved in the Kumuls squad for the upcoming Pacific Championship.

Horne and Namo have been mainstays in the Kumuls squad in recent seasons, with Namo also featuring for his nation at the delayed 2021 World Cup.

There is no room for fellow Super League stars Nene Macdonald, Rhyse Martin or Rodrick Tai in the invitational side, however they are largely expected to make the full squad for the upcoming Pacific Bowl.

Rounding off the Super League interest, Warrington Wolves-linked Dan Russell has been included in the squad.

PNG Hunters dominate PM XIII

15 of the the 21 players named in Jason Demetriou’s side come from Port Moresby based PNG Hunters, including Queensland Cup Player of the Year Judah Rimbu.

Commenting on his squad, new boss Jason Demetriou said: “It is not until you get the list of players available that you realise how strong the side can be, so I am looking forward to pulling that together.”

He added: “The big thing for me is putting in a program and a plan that is authentic and suits the way the Kumuls like to play and that for me as a coach is the most exciting challenge.”

They will take on an Australian PM XIII squad captained by South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damian Cook.

PNG Prime Minister’s XIII squad to face Australia

Alex Max, Benji Kot, Brandon Nima, Dan Russell, Dudley Dotoi, Elijah Roltinga, Finley Glare, Ila Alu, Jamie Mavoko, Jordan Pat, Josh Mire, Judah Rimbu, Khaiya Waiembi, Koso Bandi, Liam Horne, Morea Morea, Murray Conners, Robert Mathias, Sakias Komati, Sanny Wabo, Slyvester Namo

