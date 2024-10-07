The build-up to this weekend’s Super League Grand Final is underway: with the traditional Monday media event live from Old Trafford.

Players and coaches from both Wigan Warriors and Hull KR are in attendance to preview what is anticipated to be one of the most mouthwatering Grand Finals in history on Saturday evening.

With a bumper crowd expected and plenty of subplots to be picked apart over the week, the top table press conference featuring both Matt Peet and Willie Peters is bound to be intriguing.

Love Rugby League is live at Old Trafford to bring you the big moments as they happen.