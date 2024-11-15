Hull KR have signed one of the most promising teenagers in Papua New Guinea, with half-back Junior Bini Kaeaka joining the Super League club on a five-year contract as part of Rovers’ partnership with the Kumuls’ leading club.

Rovers revealed earlier this year that they had established a talent development pathway with top Papua New Guinean side Port Moresby Vipers – with the goal to bring some of their promising talent to England.

And the first player in that system has now agreed to make the move to Rovers for 2025 with Kaeaka, who hails from 14 miles outside of Port Moresby, becoming the inaugural talent to sign a five-year contract to head to Super League.

Kaeaka will train with Rovers in their academy while also continuing his academic studies in England, according to reports in Papua New Guinea.

He will become the first PNG player to join Rovers’ academy, creating history in the process.

“I am proud of myself, my family, my school, and the Vipers Academy,” Kaeaka said. “Thank you for all the support.”

Rovers have a long and proud history with Papua New Guinean rugby league, with some of the Kumuls’ greatest ever players representing the Robins in their careers.

They will have PNG captain Rhyse Martin on their books next season too, after he agreed to make the move to the club from Leeds Rhinos for the 2025 campaign.

And Martin will not be the only Kumul at the club, with talented teenager Kaeaka heading to England to begin his pathway towards becoming a professional rugby league player.

Rovers confirmed earlier this year that the pathway would allow for the opportunity for two players from the Vipers’ academy to sign with Rovers’ own academy system and turn out for their under-18s team. That means there is the prospect of one more player joining Kaeaka in England in 2025.

