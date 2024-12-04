Papua New Guinea’s NRL franchise has been confirmed by the country’s Foreign Minister, with the Kumuls side expected to enter the elite competition Down Under in 2028.

After months of speculation, the Kumuls’ franchise and entry into Australia’s elite competition is set to be officially announced next week in Sydney.

The announcement will involve the Prime Ministers from both Australia and PNG – with money from the governments of both nations set to be invested into this expansion.

PNG’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko has revealed more details about the franchise and the plans for it in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Canterbury Bulldogs prop targeted by two Super League clubs with possible suitors revealed

Papua New Guinea NRL franchise confirmed with expected entry date revealed

In that interview, Tkatchenko revealed that PNG’s government have set aside the equivalent of $38 million in next year’s budget to begin building facilities for the new franchise team, with over $74 million also allocated for the three years which follow leading up to their entry into the NRL in 2028.

A high-performance centre will be built at the national stadium along with an accommodation village, much like where Olympic athletes stay during tournaments.

Players signed for the team will also be exempt from paying tax on their earnings in a bid to tempt high-profile stars to join them, with the NRL deal that has been struck also boosting the country’s junior pathways in the sport.

Tkatchenko said: “It will really make, I think, a lot of dreams come true for thousands of Papua New Guineans.