Wigan Warriors supremo Kris Radlinski believes the World Club Challenge should be prioritised on both sides of the world in the future after confirming the fixture will not take place in 2025.

Wigan beat Penrith Panthers in an epic encounter earlier this year but, despite both clubs retaining their domestic crowns, there will be no repeat of the contest at the start of next season.

Penrith had indicated that they would not be able to travel to England again to compete in the match due to their commitments in next year’s trip to Las Vegas, where they will face Cronulla Sharks in an NRL fixture.

And so despite various options being mooted, the World Club Challenge will definitely be shelved until 2026 at the earliest. Radlinski told Love Rugby League: “To be fair, Penrith told us straight right from the start.

“I have a good relationship with them and with the demands of their schedule – and travelling to Vegas themselves – they said it just wasn’t right for them on this occasion.

“They were very honest and I could have maybe reached out to Melbourne Storm and said ‘do you want to play us instead?’

“But that wouldn’t have been right – you want to play the champions of the NRL. Going forward, there has got to be a better plan whereby the event is prioritised because the World Club Challenge between Penrith and ourselves in February was an outstanding occasion.

“It got great feedback from Penrith too, so hopefully the powers that be who run the game on both sides of the world will come together and prioritise it as an annual event moving forward.”

Meanwhile, all roads lead to Vegas for Wigan as preparations for their Super League clash with Warrington Wolves on March 2025 intensify.

Radlinski revealed: “We’ve sold well over 5,000 tickets and the sales from the NRL have surpassed last season’s event in Vegas. All the clubs have spent time in Vegas during the past week to look at the schedule and confirm training venues.

“My team who went out there have just got back so we will soon start making announcements about events that we will hold during our week in Las Vegas and how we plan to maximise it.

“Sky Sports are saying it will be the biggest rugby league game they will have covered in over 25 years. They’re throwing everything at it to make it a success as well, so it’s very exciting for the club and Super League in general.”

Wigan are no strangers to innovation and in May 2019 they played Catalans Dragons at Barcelona’s iconic Nou Camp, drawing a record Super League crowd of 31,555.

Radlinski reasoned: “I just believe we have to think a little bit differently. We can’t keep rocking up every February and just keep rolling out the same product – we’ve got to challenge ourselves.

“Every other sport is evolving and revolutionising what they do, so we have to be a part of that. I’m a traditionalist myself, but I’m also aware that we can’t afford to sit still.

“It’s a big world and we’re all fighting for people’s attention, so we’ve got to be a part of those conversations.”

Wigan, meanwhile, will have huge continuity going into next season with minimal change to their squad during the winter.

Radlinski explained: “We did all our business early – Mike Cooper and Ryan Hampshire have moved on but we used that salary cap space to secure the long-term retention of Junior Nsemba.

“We wanted to protect what we had and, having signed George Hirst from Oldham, we’re completely up to the cap now.

“I think that continuity should pretty much be there for the next three or four years now.”

