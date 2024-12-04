Canterbury Bulldogs prop targeted by two Super League clubs with possible suitors revealed
Could former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs prop Liam Knight be the next big name to swap the NRL for Super League?
The forward has struggled with injuries for the last two seasons, being limited to just seven games for the Bulldogs. He was then not offered fresh terms for 2025, leaving him on the outer in the NRL and seemingly facing an uncertain future.
However, reports from Wide World of Sports in Australia have revealed that Knight is fully-fit and in impressive physical condition as he looks to tie down a contract for 2025.
Clubs in the NRL are reportedly keen on a player still only 29 – but so too are teams in England in Super League.
Knight is seemingly tracking interest from two clubs in Super League as well as reported interest from the NRL. Only three clubs in Super League have quota spots remaining – meaning it is easier than usual to plot which clubs could be interested in a move for Knight.
Those clubs are Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants – with the other nine teams using all seven of their quota spots as things stand. The Tigers are one club that are believed to be on the hunt for a prop in particular.
Knight has also spent time with Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders during his playing career, but it was with the Rabbitohs where he gained the most NRL experience. He featured over 60 times for the club between 2019 and 2023 before making the switch to the Bulldogs midway through last year.
Knight’s services were offered to Super League clubs midway through this year, when his future in the NRL was already beginning to look uncertain.
And as 2025 approaches with Knight still unsigned, it appears there is once again interest brewing in a forward looking to recapture his best form next year.
