Could former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs prop Liam Knight be the next big name to swap the NRL for Super League?

The forward has struggled with injuries for the last two seasons, being limited to just seven games for the Bulldogs. He was then not offered fresh terms for 2025, leaving him on the outer in the NRL and seemingly facing an uncertain future.

However, reports from Wide World of Sports in Australia have revealed that Knight is fully-fit and in impressive physical condition as he looks to tie down a contract for 2025.

Clubs in the NRL are reportedly keen on a player still only 29 – but so too are teams in England in Super League.

Knight is seemingly tracking interest from two clubs in Super League as well as reported interest from the NRL. Only three clubs in Super League have quota spots remaining – meaning it is easier than usual to plot which clubs could be interested in a move for Knight.

Those clubs are Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants – with the other nine teams using all seven of their quota spots as things stand. The Tigers are one club that are believed to be on the hunt for a prop in particular.