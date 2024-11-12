Lachlan Lam has been ridiculed for an incident while on Papua New Guinea duty that rugby league icon James Graham called ‘disgraceful play-acting’ – with Graham suggesting Lam should receive a suspension as a result.

Lam captained the Kumuls during their game against the Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships, which featured an incident that came under real scrutiny from Graham on his Bye Round Podcast.

Lam was adjudged to have been tackled late after a kick in open play by a Cook Islands defender, but Graham insists the moment was an act of pure gamesmanship from the Leigh Leopards star – calling it ‘disgraceful’ and ‘beyond embarrassing’

“I’m doing my best not to swear but it was the worst decision I’ve ever seen in my life,” Graham said. “Lokie Lam, that was beyond embarrassing. It was disgraceful. Greg Alexander said in the commentary the penalty should have been reversed and I agree; he should have been sent off. It was disgraceful play-acting.

“Lam has kicked the ball, the Cook Islands players has come to put pressure on, turned his back then Lockie Lam has jumped into the Cook Islands player, literally jumped, fallen back and got a penalty.”

Graham continued with an expletive-laden rant aimed in the direction of Lam, insisting that the half-back should receive a suspension for simulation.

“I’m so p***** off about it, it was disgraceful, he should be suspended for it. This game has no room for simulation, faking, play-acting or mimicking. I’ve been involved in some incidents where people can go ‘you can talk’, our game has got no place for certain action and no place for that. I can’t believe the referees were fooled, it p***** me off beyond belief.”

Lam featured for PNG throughout the whole of the tournament, which ultimately ended in defeat as they lost to New Zealand last weekend and failed to secure promotion to the highest tier of the competition.

