Super League: A young gun from every club to keep an eye out for in 2024

With the new Super League season just six weeks away, we’ve taken a look at a talented prospect from each club to keep an eye out for in 2024.

Please note for the purpose of this article, we’ve selected players with less than 10 Super League appearances to their name and are aged 21 or under prior to the new season getting underway on February 15.

Castleford Tigers – Fletcher Rooney

Rooney made his first team debut for Castleford at the age of 17 in an away game at Leeds in 2023.

The youngster is highly thought of at the Tigers, recently penning a three-year professional contract at the Jungle until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

The best of luck to Rooney, who is entering his first full season as a full-time professional rugby league player.

Catalans Dragons – Tanguy Zenon

Zenon made a good impression in Super League last year: both for Catalans and on loan at Hull KR.

He also made his international debut for France at the age of 20 in their mid-season defeat against England in Warrington.

Zenon has four first team appearances with the Dragons to his name as well as three for Hull KR. With the legendary Sam Tomkins retiring in 2023, Zenon could get more game-time at full-back next season as he looks to push on from his breakthrough season.

Huddersfield Giants – Fenton Rogers

The 20-year-old is a highly-rated forward in the British game, having made 26 appearances whilst on loan at Bradford Bulls in the Championship last season.

Rogers made his debut for Huddersfield in June and signed a three-year contract with Ian Watson’s side shortly after that. You’d think he’d be getting more game time coming his way in 2024.

Hull FC – Zach Jebson

The 19-year-old, who hails from Hornsea, made his first team debut for Hull in the final game of last season against St Helens and looked really promising.

A former junior at Cottingham Tigers, it’ll be interesting to monitor the back-rower’s progress in 2024 as he looks to kick on from his first appearance for Tony smith’s side.

Hull KR – Louix Gorman

The young centre is highly thought regarded at the Robins, having made his first team debut for Willie Peters’ side last season against Wigan.

Gorman represented Ireland Under-19s last year, and is hoping to have a couple of big years in front of him with the goal of playing for Ireland’s senior side at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, should the Wolfhounds qualify.

Leeds Rhinos – Max Simpson

The 19-year-old centre didn’t feature at all in 2023 after damaging his ACL in training which ended his season before it started. However, Simpson hopes to be back available for the start of the 2024 season.

The towering centre made four appearances for the Rhinos in 2022, and with his injury woes soon to be behind him, 2024 could be a year in which we see Simpson flourish in Rohan Smith’s side.

Simpson signed a new deal with Leeds midway through last year, committing his future to the Rhinos until at last the end of 2026, so let’s hope we can see Simpson enjoy an injury-free ride this year and get back to doing what he does best.

Leigh Leopards – Kavan Rothwell

The 20-year-old is an off-season arrival from neighbours Wigan Warriors, with the young prop signing a one-year deal with Challenge Cup winners Leigh.

Rothwell progressed through the youth ranks at Wigan, winning representative honours with England at Youth level.

The former Wigan St Pats and Newton Storm junior has re-united with Adrian Lam at the Leopards, with the pair previously working together at the Warriors.

London Broncos – Bill Leyland

The Kent-born hooker enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Broncos in 2023, scoring 13 tries in 34 games to help Mike Eccles’ side win promotion to Super League.

Leyland, whose older brother Oli also plays for the Broncos, was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Year last term.

The 20-year-old never played in Super League before, so he’ll definitely be one worth keeping an eye out for in 2024.

Salford Red Devils – Kai Morgan

The 18-year-old has arrived at Salford on a one-year deal from Leeds ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Morgan will provide competition for a spot in the halves alongside Marc Sneyd, Chris Atkin and new recruit Cade Cust in Paul Rowley’s side.

The former Siddal junior helped the Rhinos win the 2022 Academy Grand Final against St Helens.

St Helens – Noah Stephens

The 18-year-old prop has stepped up to the first team ahead of 2024 after impressing in the academy for Derek Traynor’s side.

Stephens, who has signed a two-year professional contract with the option of a third-year in the club’s favour, linked up with Saints at the age of 15 from local community club Pilkington Recs.

We saw just how well George Delaney took to Super League last season, and that’ll only provide Stephens with confidence as he heads into the full-time environment with Paul Wellens’ side.

Training alongside seasoned pros in the likes of Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees, Morgan Knowles and Jonny Lomax will only benefit the towering front-rower.

Warrington Wolves – Leon Hayes

The Warrington-born half-back made his first team debut for his hometown club in 2022, and has three Wire games under his belt so far.

Hayes enjoyed an impressive loan spell in League 1 last season with North Wales Crusaders, scoring four tries in eight games.

The 5ft 5in playmaker is an exciting talent, and with him getting the number 18 shirt in Sam Burgess’ side for 2024, you’d wager on him getting a bit more action in the first team this year.

Wigan Warriors – Zach Eckersley

The Oldham-born centre, who can also play full-back, made his debut for the Warriors in 2022 after progressing through the academy ranks.

Eckersley is a promising prospect, and enjoyed loan spells in the Championship with London Broncos, Widnes Vikings and Barrow Raiders last year.

The former Waterhead Warriors junior, who will wear the No. 26 jersey for Wigan next season, was praised by Matt Peet for his attitude and professionalism during the head coach’s press conferences last year.

Eckersley adds strength in depth for an already strong Warriors backline.

