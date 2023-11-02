Salford Red Devils make fourth signing ahead of 2024 in shape of Leeds Rhinos starlet

Salford Red Devils have signed young half-back Kai Morgan from fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos on a one-year deal for 2024.

The 18-year-old becomes Salford’s fourth new signing ahead of next season, following the likes of Nene Macdonald, Matty Foster and Ethan Ryan to the Salford Stadium.

Morgan played his junior rugby for Siddal before progressing through the Leeds academy, playing in the Rhinos’ Academy Grand Final win over St Helens in 2022.

The half-back has previously featured for the Leeds first team in pre-season games, and represented the club’s reserves this year.

After putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with Salford, Morgan will make the move over the Pennines ahead of next season as he targets his Super League debut with Paul Rowley’s Red Devils.

Morgan said: “I am really excited to be joining a great club in Salford.

“I can’t wait to get to work, meet all the boys, the coaching staff and get stuck in to make 2024 a good one for us and the fans.”

Paul Rowley delighted to welcome Kai Morgan to Salford Red Devils

Salford coach Paul Rowley said: “Kai is a very welcome addition to our squad.

“He is a young pivot who I have watched perform consistently well over a decent period of time whilst playing at Leeds.

“He is a terrific young man and everybody at the club is looking forward to working alongside Kai, and supporting him to being his best.”

Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: “I am excited to see what Kai can bring to Salford Red Devils in 2024.

“We have watched his development very closely and believe he has what it takes to compete with our first-grade group.

“I believe he will be coming into the perfect environment – under the best team of coaching staff – to realise his potential.

“I would like to welcome Kai and his family to the club and look forward to seeing him in action.”

