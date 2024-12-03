Eight-time England international Hollie-Mae Dodd has secured her future in the NRLW, signing a two-year contract extension with Canberra Raiders.

Back-rower Dodd – also able to slot in at centre – has been Down Under since 2023, taking to the field in Canberra’s first-ever NRLW game against Cronulla Sharks in July of that year.

The 21-year-old now has a total of 15 appearances under her belt for the Raiders having returned from an ACL injury to feature eight times in the campaign just gone as they finished 7th.

And having got over for a try in England‘s 82-0 win against Wales at Headingley last month, she’s now put pen to paper on a new deal with Australia’s capital club.

Star England International Hollie-Mae Dodd tied down by NRLW club Canberra Raiders as 'dream' continues

Moving Down Under having played for both hometown club Castleford Tigers and Women’s Super League powerhouse York Valkyrie in the British game, Dodd was the first English player to sign with a NRLW club.

As her new deal was announced, the history maker said: “I’m so excited to have signed with the Raiders for a further two years.

“I have loved being part of this club and I’m so keen to be back alongside the girls.

“It’s a dream I’ve had since being young playing in the NRLW, so I’m super grateful for the Raiders and love pulling on the green jersey.”

The youngster – who has represented Yorkshire a number of times – also became the first English player to score a try in the NRLW when she crossed the whitewash in Round 3 of the 2023 campaign as Canberra beat Wests Tigers 28-22 on home soil.

She then doubled her tally in Round 6 of the 2024 season with a try against Sydney Roosters.

Having tied her down until the end of 2026, the Raiders’ NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick added: “I think the time and effort we have put into Hollie over the last couple of seasons… to see how far she’s come, even post-ACL injury at the back end of the 2023 season, it’s terrific.

“I can’t wait to see what she’s going to add to her game and more importantly for our team.

“She had a really good international series that’s just gone by, she was very impressive in that and we are really lucky to have her back.”

