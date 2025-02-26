It’s the moment Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves supporters have been waiting for – this weekend, rugby league heads to Las Vegas for an historic four-game event.

Super League will be part of the action for the first time after the NRL made the trip Stateside in 2024, with the Warriors and the Wolves part of the fun at Allegiant Stadium.

With the event approaching fast on the horizon, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going on this weekend.

Where are the games being played?

The 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium is the host venue for the Las Vegas event, located in the aptly-named Paradise, Nevada.

It is the home of NFL side Las Vegas Raiders and has hosted major worldwide events including the Super Bowl and WWE WrestleMania.

And this weekend, some of rugby league’s best players will be walking out onto the pitch.

How many fans will be in attendance?

There were conflicting reports about last year’s attendance. The NRL initially declared that over 40,000 fans attended but the Las Vegas Stadium Authority revealed a figure of 31,927.

However, this year’s figure will definitely be higher no matter what. As recently as last month, it was confirmed that over 35,000 tickets had been sold – and many of those have come from Super League supporters.

Well over 5,000 Wigan and Warrington fans are likely to make the trip, giving the crowd a major boost and justifying the NRL’s decision to involve Super League.

What times do the games kick off?

There are four games scheduled, starting with the historic Super League showdown between Wigan and Warrington. That kicks off at 9:30pm UK time.

It is then followed by an NRL fixture between Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors, before a women’s Test between Australia and England at 2am.

Finally, defending NRL champions Penrith take to the field against Cronulla to round off the event.

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9:30pm GMT)

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am GMT)

Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am GMT)

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4:30am GMT)

Where are the games televised?

In the UK, every match is being televised on Sky Sports: meaning if you fancy pulling an all-nighter, there’s no shortage of rugby league for you to watch on Saturday into Sunday!