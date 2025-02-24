Former Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies has come to blows with Canberra Raiders team-mate Hudson Young following a night out in Las Vegas, according to reports Down Under.

Canberra open up their 2025 NRL campaign in Sin City this weekend, taking on New Zealand Warriors as part of the Vegas extravaganza.

The Raiders touched down in the States at the back end of last week, and head coach Ricky Stuart has already had to confirm to media outlets that an incident had taken place between two of his players during their first night in Vegas.

Those two players are believed to be ex-Wigan man Smithies, who moved Down Under ahead of the 2024 campaign, and Kangaroos international Young.

Halifax native Smithies featured 24 times for Canberra last term during his first season in the NRL as Stuart’s side finished 9th on the ladder.

Former Wigan Warriors star involved in Las Vegas brawl with team-mate

As reported by Australian outlet ABC News, Smithies and Young got into an altercation when a hotel mix-up left one of them without the room.

The hotel’s security are believed to have briefly removed the duo from the building, with the police not being required.

Additionally, there were initial reports of a weapon being involved in the altercation, but those concerns were dispelled, with the item in question being an inflatable baseball bat.

Neither of the pair are expected to be sent home from Vegas, with both still expected to line up in this weekend’s season opener.

Raiders boss Stuart told 9News: “It was irresponsible behaviour, I’ve dealt with this and want to now go about preparing the team for Saturday.”

