Former Super League powerhouse demoted by NRL club ahead of 2025

Former Super League powerhouse Ben Murdoch-Masila has been demoted by NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of 2025, dropping out of their ‘Top 30’ squad list.

Now 33, Murdoch-Masila made 128 appearances in the British game between 2016 and 2020. The first 60 of those came in Salford Red Devils’ colours, with the remaining 68 for Warrington Wolves, who he lifted the Challenge Cup with in 2019.

The veteran forward has been with St George since the 2023 campaign, featuring 35 times at first-grade level across the last two seasons to take his overall NRL appearance tally up to 120.

Now though, it would appear that NRL games will be at a premium for the 14-time Tonga international, who has lost his spot in their Top 30, only receiving a ‘supplementary contract’ as he extends his stay with St George.

In the club’s press release, they state that Murdoch-Masila now ‘begins to transition into his post-playing career.’

The Auckland-born powerhouse has also donned a shirt Down Under for Wests Tigers, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors.

He will still be eligible to take to the field in the NRL if called upon, but Murdoch-Masila’s game time – whatever shape it comes in – will now more likely come at second-grade level.

If he doesn’t feature again for St George in the NRL next term, he will end with a total of 264 senior career appearances, including the two games he played back in 2019 for Tonga’s invitational team against Great Britain and Australia respectively.

With one spot left to be filled, the Dragons’ Top 30 squad for 2025 can be seen in full below…

1. Corey Allan

2. Damien Cook

3. Ryan Couchman

4. Toby Couchman

5. Jack de Belin

6. Dylan Egan

7. Tom Eisenhuth

8. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

9. Matthew Feagai

10. Viliami Fifita

11. Sione Finau

12. Kyle Flanagan

13. Clinton Gutherson

14. Valentine Holmes

15. Lachlan Ilias

16. Finau Latu

17. Blake Lawrie

18. Luciano Leilua

19. Jacob Liddle

20. Francis Molo

21. Michael Molo

22. Mikaele Ravalawa

23. Hame Sele

24. Tyrell Sloan

25. Hamish Stewart

26. Jaydn Su’A

27. Moses Suli

28. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

29. Christian Tuipulotu

30. TBC

