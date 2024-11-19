St Helens 2025 squad numbers revealed as history created by new signing

St Helens have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season, with the club’s three new signings receiving their jerseys.

New recruit Kyle Feldt has created history as St Helens will have a different man wearing the No. 2 for the first time in a decade, with the Australian winger taking the vacated jersey from Tommy Makinson, who has joined Catalans Dragons.

Feldt has joined the Saints on a two-year contract from North Queensland Cowboys, where he scored 151 tries in 217 appearances for the NRL club.

Meanwhile, Tristan Sailor has been assigned the number six shirt following his arrival from Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract, with club captain Jonny Lomax moving into the No. 7 after Lewis Dodd’s departure to the NRL.

Saints’ third new recruit for 2025 – Lewis Murphy – has returned to England following a year with Sydney Roosters and the 22-year-old winger don the number 20 shirt in his maiden campaign at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Elsewhere, Tongan powerhouse Konrad Hurrell has taken the number three jersey for 2025 after recently agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

Australian back-rower Curtis Sironen has worn the No. 16 shirt over his last three years in the Red V, but he has been promoted to No. 11 for next season following Sione Mata’utia’s retirement.

Matt Whitley takes the number 16 for 2025 after wearing the number 19 shirt in his first season at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2024.

Elsewhere, St Helens‘ back-to-back Young Player of the Year and Super League’s Young Player of the Year nominee George Delaney has moved up to No. 19 – with Jake Burns (23), Jonny Vaughan (24) and Leon Cowen (31) all moving up in numbers, too.

Young gun Harry Robertson enjoyed a breakthrough season with Paul Wellens’ side in 2024: and the versatile back will wear the number 26 next season.

Saints’ 2024 academy captain George Whitby, who made a try-scoring first-team debut earlier this year, has received the number 27.

Homegrown products Ciaran Nolan (32), Alfie Sinclair (33), Jake Davies (34) and Cole Marsh (35) have all received their first official squad numbers as members of Wellens’ first-team.

St Helens 2025 squad numbers

1. Jack Welsby

2. Kyle Feldt

3. Konrad Hurrell

4. Mark Percival

5. Jon Bennison

6. Tristan Sailor

7. Jonny Lomax

8. Alex Walmsley

9. Daryl Clark

10. Matty Lees

11. Curtis Sironen

12. Joe Batchelor

13. Morgan Knowles

14. Moses Mbye

15. James Bell

16. Matt Whitley

17. Agnatius Paasi

18. Jake Wingfield

19. George Delaney

20. Lewis Murphy

21. Noah Stephens

22. Ben Davies

23. Jake Burns

24. Jonny Vaughan

25. Tee Ritson

26. Harry Robertson

27. George Whitby

28. Will Roberts

29. Dayon Sambou

30. Owen Dagnall

31. Leon Cowen

32. Ciaran Nolan

33. Alfie Sinclair

34. Jake Davies

35. Cole Marsh

