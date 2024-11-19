St Helens 2025 squad numbers revealed as history created by new signing
St Helens have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season, with the club’s three new signings receiving their jerseys.
New recruit Kyle Feldt has created history as St Helens will have a different man wearing the No. 2 for the first time in a decade, with the Australian winger taking the vacated jersey from Tommy Makinson, who has joined Catalans Dragons.
Feldt has joined the Saints on a two-year contract from North Queensland Cowboys, where he scored 151 tries in 217 appearances for the NRL club.
Meanwhile, Tristan Sailor has been assigned the number six shirt following his arrival from Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract, with club captain Jonny Lomax moving into the No. 7 after Lewis Dodd’s departure to the NRL.
Saints’ third new recruit for 2025 – Lewis Murphy – has returned to England following a year with Sydney Roosters and the 22-year-old winger don the number 20 shirt in his maiden campaign at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Elsewhere, Tongan powerhouse Konrad Hurrell has taken the number three jersey for 2025 after recently agreeing to a one-year contract extension.
RELATED: St Helens make Konrad Hurrell decision as quota situation clarified
Australian back-rower Curtis Sironen has worn the No. 16 shirt over his last three years in the Red V, but he has been promoted to No. 11 for next season following Sione Mata’utia’s retirement.
Matt Whitley takes the number 16 for 2025 after wearing the number 19 shirt in his first season at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2024.
Elsewhere, St Helens‘ back-to-back Young Player of the Year and Super League’s Young Player of the Year nominee George Delaney has moved up to No. 19 – with Jake Burns (23), Jonny Vaughan (24) and Leon Cowen (31) all moving up in numbers, too.
Young gun Harry Robertson enjoyed a breakthrough season with Paul Wellens’ side in 2024: and the versatile back will wear the number 26 next season.
Saints’ 2024 academy captain George Whitby, who made a try-scoring first-team debut earlier this year, has received the number 27.
Homegrown products Ciaran Nolan (32), Alfie Sinclair (33), Jake Davies (34) and Cole Marsh (35) have all received their first official squad numbers as members of Wellens’ first-team.
St Helens 2025 squad numbers
1. Jack Welsby
2. Kyle Feldt
3. Konrad Hurrell
4. Mark Percival
5. Jon Bennison
6. Tristan Sailor
7. Jonny Lomax
8. Alex Walmsley
9. Daryl Clark
10. Matty Lees
11. Curtis Sironen
12. Joe Batchelor
13. Morgan Knowles
14. Moses Mbye
15. James Bell
16. Matt Whitley
17. Agnatius Paasi
18. Jake Wingfield
19. George Delaney
20. Lewis Murphy
21. Noah Stephens
22. Ben Davies
23. Jake Burns
24. Jonny Vaughan
25. Tee Ritson
26. Harry Robertson
27. George Whitby
28. Will Roberts
29. Dayon Sambou
30. Owen Dagnall
31. Leon Cowen
32. Ciaran Nolan
33. Alfie Sinclair
34. Jake Davies
35. Cole Marsh
