Over 60,000 tickets have now been sold for Super League Magic Weekend, with this year’s edition at the Hill Dickinson Stadium set to break the event’s all-time attendance record!

Having taken place annually since 2007, with the exception of 2020 when it was cancelled amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Magic had been set to be removed from the calendar when Super League expanded to become a 14-team competition ahead of 2026.

That was until a late u-turn from the powers that be, who landed a deal to take the event to Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time, ultimately being kept in the calendar as opposed than expanding the Super League play-off system.

Opened last August, the Toffees’ new home hosted the second Test during last autumn’s Ashes Series between England and Australia with great success, and it appears Magic is going the same way.

With time ticking on towards the weekend of July 4/5, when Magic takes place this year, supporters continue to show giving Magic a new lease of life and keeping it was the correct decision: with tickets sales well up on what they have been at this stage over the last few years.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Magic Weekend’s remarkable ticket sales with all-time attendance record in sight

Magic’s organisers hope to reach new heights on Merseyside: with the target to break the overall weekend attendance record of 68,276 fans, set back in 2017 at Newcastle United FC’s St James’ Park, the event’s spiritual home.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium holds a capacity of circa 53,000, and with over three months still to go until Magic comes around, it’s been confirmed that more than 60,000 tickets have been sold across the weekend.

Around 5,000 of those have been shifted in the last three weeks alone, with 90% of Saturday tickets for the lower bowl now sold, and tickets for Sunday almost sold out entirely.

8,000 or so tickets still need to be sold for the all-time weekend attendance record to be achieved at Magic this summer, but given the current speed at which tickets are being snapped up, that would appear highly likely to happen.

As was the case in the early years of Magic, this year’s edition sees the event return to games built on rivalries.

Six games are taking place on Merseyside across the weekend, while Super League’s two French sides in Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique will do battle at a neutral venue across the Channel.

Details of that game are still to be confirmed, but the six Magic games taking place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium over the weekend of July 4/5 are as follows…

Saturday, July 4

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights

Hull KR v Hull FC

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

Sunday, July 5