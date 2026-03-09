16 players have been hit with charges following Round 4 of the Super League season – with five landing bans including Hull KR star Karl Lawton and St Helens forward Joe Shorrocks.

In what is the biggest Match Review Panel charge sheet of 2026 so far, well over a dozen players have been issued sanctions from the MRP, with a handful also getting suspensions.

That list includes Rovers forward Lawton, who has been given a Grade E charge of dangerous contact during their win against Huddersfield Giants: a charge which carries a 21-point punishment. That takes Lawton to 23 points, meaning an automatic three-match suspension.

He is not the only player to be given a three-match either. Bradford forward Elliot Peposhi also gets the same sanction after his red card against St Helens at the weekend, following his high tackle on Saints forward George Delaney. That is a Grade E head contact, and 21 points: meaning a three-match ban.

That game alone has yielded three suspensions, with Bulls forward Loghan Lewis getting a two-match ban for his hip drop tackle which ultimately broke Jacob Host’s leg.

Meanwhile, Saints forward Joe Shorrocks also gets a two-match ban for the nature of his tackle on Ed Chamberlain which saw Shorrocks sent to the sin-bin.

The other player suspended is Catalans’ Nic Cotric, who lands a one-match ban following a Grade C shoulder charge punishment in their win over Leigh.

Charges from Round 4 of Super League