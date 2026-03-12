Matty Nicholson is looking at another lengthy injury layoff, with the England international set to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury.

The Canberra Raiders back-rower suffered a dislocated shoulder while on duty for the club’s NSW Cup side last weekend, which also followed a previous shoulder knock picked up in their pre-season meeting with the Cronulla Sharks.

Injuries are nothing new to the back-row forward, who missed four months last year through a fractured fibula, limiting him to just 11 NRL appearances for Canberra. In that time, though, he crossed for five tries and quickly became a regular feature in the starting 13.

Matty Nicholson set for surgery as lengthy layoff feared

And it seems he is set for another extended spell away from the pitch this season, too, with the Daily Telegraph in Australia reporting that he is looking at the prospect of a three-to-five-month stint on the sidelines as a result of his surgery.

Furthermore, it is also suggested that the Raiders could even sit him out for the entirety of the 2026 season, with his return very much dependent on his rehab.

Should he miss the rest of the season, that would certainly dent his hopes of an England call-up for the Rugby League World Cup later this year, with Nicholson already facing strong competition across the back-row.

John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul and Kallum Watkins will all be eyeing up a spot in the squad after featuring in the Ashes series, while Owen Trout has also settled into the back-row and made his Test debut against the Kangaroos last year as well. Elsewhere, Junior Nsemba will be hoping to make a return to the England picture this year after missing out on a spot in the Ashes.

Nicholson has two England caps to his name after making his debut in 2023, with both appearances coming against France. He also scored in a 40-8 win over Les Bleus in 2024.

