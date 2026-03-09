The Rugby Football League (RFL) have admitted an error from the officials meant St Helens’ Joe Shorrocks was allowed to re-enter the field too soon having been sin-binned in their win over Bradford Bulls.

Off-season recruit Shorrocks saw yellow from referee Jack Smith with 63:18 on the clock at the BrewDog Stadium on Saturday evening.

That yellow came for the utility making dangerous contact with the lower leg of Bulls man Ed Chamberlain that had already been tackled, and meant that the numbers on the field were even again, with Eliot Peposhi having seen red earlier in the second half.

But before the clock had hit 72 minutes, Shorrocks was back on the field.

His re-entrance caused confusion aplenty, with it appearing he had circa 90 seconds of his ten-minute stint on the sidelines still to serve, and now it’s been confirmed that was the case.

Rugby Football League admit to Joe Shorrocks sin-bin blunder in St Helens’ win over Bradford

Soon after Shorrocks’ exit from the field to the sin-bin, Bradford scored to edge in front, but it would be Saints who claimed a 26-22 victory on home soil thanks to Deon Cross’ late try, converted by Jackson Hastings.

It’s worth noting that winning Cross try did not come during the 90 seconds or so which Shorrocks wrongly spent on the field.

But the RFL have admitted to the officiating error which allowed the Saints man back on the field too soon.

A statement from a spokesperson for the governing body issued on Monday reads: “The RFL has acknowledged that off-field officials did not correctly follow protocols regarding the sin-binning of St Helens player Joe Shorrocks, who did not serve a full ten minutes of game time in the sin-bin.

“Full facts are being established to ensure there is no repeat.”

Later today (Monday), Shorrocks will discover whether any disciplinary action will be taken against him by the Match Review Panel.