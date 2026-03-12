Wakefield Trinity primed for Tom Johnstone boost as update issued on Mason Lino

Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone will make his return to the field this weekend for Trinity’s Challenge Cup clash with Leeds Rhinos.

The England international has missed the entirety of the 2026 season to date after undergoing minor knee surgery towards the end of pre-season, which also followed a procedure on a hernia issue from the Ashes series.

Johnstone was an integral part of the Trin’s squad last season after returning from Catalans Dragons, making 26 appearances and scoring 14 tries as Wakefield reached the play-offs.

Tom Johnstone set for return as Mason Lino update issued

The outside back was a notable returnee to the wider 21-man squad for Friday night’s West Yorkshire derby, and Powell confirmed he will feature in the match-day 17 too.

“Tom Johnstone will play,” said the head coach. “He’s been building towards this for the past few weeks, and he’s ready to go.

“He’s an international-quality player, so it’s great to have him back in and around the squad. It’s a big game for us, so it’s good to have him back.

“He’s just done all the work he needs to do. It was more the operation side of things, with the scars and feeling a bit uncomfortable around that. He’s looked great in training, though, and I’m looking forward to seeing him play.

“You want your better players out on the field.”

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

His return is marred by the withdrawal of Mason Lino, though, who will miss the round four tie against the Rhinos through a hamstring injury.

“It’s a re-injury,” Powell said of the half-back. “It’s in a slightly different site but on the same leg.

“It looked like it was OK (after Hull FC), but at the end of the day we’ve got two half-backs who are playing pretty well so we can just get Mason right before we get him back in.”

Of a possible timeframe, Powell added: “I don’t think it’s a long one. He’s had a couple on the same leg, so we need to get him right, but I don’t think it’s long.”

The swap between Johnstone and Lino is the sole change to Wakefield’s wider 21-man squad for the clash against Leeds from last weekend’s victory over Hull FC.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

Super League Fan Engagement Index: Hull FC top as four clubs score ZERO

Magic Weekend’s remarkable ticket sales with all-time attendance record in sight

Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 10 games this week including Challenge Cup Fourth Round

Leeds Rhinos set for triple injury boost as Brad Arthur makes surprise Jack Bird call