Predicting Super League’s opening round fixtures including Grand Final rematch

One of the biggest days in the off-season arrives later this week: with the publication of the full list of fixtures for the 2025 Super League season.

All 12 clubs will reveal on Thursday who they are playing and when – with all eyes drifting towards the opening round of the season in February.

Super League and Sky Sports are almost certain to try and make sure they kick the season off with as much hype and intrigue as possible. Last year, the season started with a blockbuster Hull derby between FC and KR – but what direction could the organisers go in this year?

We thought we’d have a speculative punt at Love Rugby League towers on exactly what might happen this week ahead of the release of the opening round.

And we’re starting with a bang – a Grand Final rematch between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR at the Brick Community Stadium. As reigning champions, the Warriors get home advantage and the chance to put a huge crowd figure – and marker – down for 2025.

Of course, there is the temptation to have another Hull derby but a change is as good as a rest in this regard – and you can save a Hull derby for later in the season when things get into a rhythm.

We’re spreading all of our opening weekend across four days – with Wigan versus Hull KR taking centre-stage as the season opener on the Thursday night at 8pm.

The following night, there’s two big local derbies with big implications: because they’re both rematches of play-off ties from this season. Warrington take on St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and Leigh play Salford at the Leigh Sports Village. Revenge for the Saints and the Red Devils, or a repeat story of this year’s sudden-death games?

Either way: there’s plenty of intrigue there.

That takes us through to the weekend itself. Catalans get a home game first up against Luke Robinson’s Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening but the big attraction on the Saturday is the two teams who struggled most in 2025.

Hull FC host Castleford Tigers at the MKM Stadium, with both John Cartwright and Danny McGuire looking to start their reigns as Super League head coaches with a victory. Someone will be up and running much earlier than last season.

READ NEXT: Super League’s best half-backs ranked: Wigan Warriors duo both star in top 4

That leaves one match and two teams: but it is a good one to round off the weekend. Newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity take the spotlight, as they host a monumental local derby against a new-look Leeds Rhinos.

You can guarantee that Belle Vue will be practically full, with Trinity getting a big swell of support over the last 12 months and thousands of Rhinos fans making the trip across West Yorkshire to see their side take to the field.

We’re pretty sure that would pull in six huge crowds, and almost every game has a number of subplots. Disagree? Let us know what your ideal Round One line-up would be!

Thursday 8pm: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Friday 8pm: Warrington Wolves v St Helens, Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Saturday 3pm: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

Saturday 6pm: Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Sunday 3pm: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

READ NEXT: Every Super League club’s perfect first 2025 fixture including FOUR local derbies