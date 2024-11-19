Former Wakefield Trinity coach ‘in running’ for New South Wales job

Former Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls coach Brian Smith is a shock contender to become the next New South Wales coach, according to reports in Australia.

Smith has not held a coaching position in rugby league for almost ten years. His last role was as head coach of Wakefield Trinity in 2015 and 2016, when he kept the club in Super League courtesy of victory in the Million Pound Game against one of his other former clubs in the shape of the Bulls.

The 70-year-old made a brief coaching return in 2017 to coach Thailand’s rugby union team but as recently as this year, he was floated as a potential option for a return to Parramatta, the club with whom he enjoyed success over a ten-year stint in the NRL.

That ultimately failed to materialise into a deal but now, the Daily Telegraph is suggesting that Smith is one of the names on a list to replace Michael Maguire in 2025.

Smith is not the only familiar name on that list. Ex-Wigan half-back Trent Barrett is believed to be on it, as is Manly Sea Eagles icon and former Bradford coach Geoff Toovey.

Another player with Super League links, ex-Warrington centre Matt King, is on there, as is former Leeds hooker Danny Buderus. Laurie Daley and Michael Ennis are believed to be the other names under consideration.

But it is Smith’s name which is undoubtedly the most surprising on that shortlist. He has enjoyed a legendary career in coaching which included success and notoriety in the NRL.

He was the Bulls coach at the beginning of Super League in 1996, laying the platform for the success that would follow in the years ahead under both Matthew Elliott and Brian Noble.

Smith also had a stint coaching Hull FC in the late-1980s, guiding them to a Premiership final. But now, he is apparently under consideration for one of the biggest coaching jobs in the whole of rugby league, taking charge of the Blues in next year’s State of Origin series against Queensland.

TUESDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Predicting Super League’s opening round fixtures including Grand Final rematch

👉🏻 Ranking Castleford Tigers’ 10 best academy graduates in the Super League era

👉🏻 Every Super League club’s perfect first 2025 fixture including FOUR local derbies

👉🏻 Super League’s best half-backs ranked: Wigan Warriors duo both star in top 4