Super League’s best half-backs ranked: Wigan Warriors duo both star in top 4

There were some consistently impressive performers all over the field in Super League in 2024: including in the halves.

Below, we rank the seven best stars we saw in the #6 and #7 spots in Super League this year…

7. Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

Brodie Croft celebrates a try for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

It was a disappointing season for Leeds, but Croft still performed very well individually in his first year at Headingley, proving why the high transfer fee the Rhinos paid for him was well worth it. We dread to think where they’d have ended up without his creativity and flair in the side.

The Australian star ‘s attacking threat is right up there with the best in the division on his day, and his quick footwork makes him a constant danger with the ball in hand. Moving the ball on when he needs to, Croft’s decision making is excellent, and Leeds will be glad to have retained him for 2025 after some strong interest from NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons in recent weeks.

6. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

It’s no secret just how valuable Sneyd is to Salford. Since his return to the club in 2022, the Red Devils have enjoyed great success, embracing the underdog tagline and ripping it to pieces countless times. There’s no one better in Super League with the boot than Sneyd, both in-game and from the kicking tee.

Every single club in the game wishes they had a goal-kicker like him, because you’re confident he’ll slot one over from absolutely anywhere on the field. Now 33, the veteran – whose rugby league IQ is incredibly high – shows no signs of slowing down and remains a real leader in Paul Rowley’s side.

5. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Papua New Guinea international Lam is an invaluable asset for Leigh, and retaining him for 2025 after the NRL interest which came his – and their – way midway through the 2024 season is among the best business the Leopards will do, regardless of who they bring in from here on in.

The playmaker agility and creativity shine through in abundance, and when he’s not at his best, Leigh aren’t either. His ability to create something out of nothing earned dad Adrian’s side plenty of points this year, and earned Lam junior plenty of accolades, captaining his country for the first time this autumn.

4. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Smith gets plenty of pelters, but he put on some excellent displays for Wigan in 2024, particularly when it came to big games – and did the same again in an England shirt against Samoa. Calm and composed under pressure, Smith’s kicking game is a huge plus point, and the responsibility of being the Warriors’ #1 goal-kicker being taken away from him actually seemed to aid him.

One of many to have come off the production line at Robin Park, Smith’s decision-making is sharp and he consistently helps Matt Peet’s side to get into strong attacking positions. Very few in the top flight are as reliable as he is in the halves.

3. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Mikey Lewis slides over to score a try for Hull KR in 2024

Lewis was deservedly named Man of Steel as the most consistent performer in Super League in 2024, avoiding any serious injury issues and constantly creating things for KR.

Delivering some game-changing performances, the homegrown playmaker was pivotal to the Robins‘ success in reaching their maiden Grand Final. He’s undoubtedly one of the most dynamic players in the competition, and displays impressive leadership with maturity beyond his years. For us though, there are two half-backs that pip him.

2. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Williams is an absolute bastion in both Sam Burgess’ Warrington side and Shaun Wane’s England side, captaining both. He’s just unplayable at times with the ball in hand, controlling a game thanks to his exceptional vision and creativity. In terms of a short kicking game, there are very few better, and he helps to put Wire on the front foot throughout games.

Everyone knows that the 30-year-old is renowned for quick footwork, but there aren’t many who are able to stifle him, and that’s among the biggest compliments going. A big game player, and a huge asset for Warrington.

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Bevan French pictured with the Rob Burrow Award in hand after his Player of the Match performance in Wigan’s Super League Grand Final triumph

Australian ace French is the best player we’ve got in Super League, there’s absolutely no debate about that. He spent a large chunk of the 2024 campaign out injured, but still tops our ranking, and he does so deservedly.

Named the Player of the Match in the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup final and Grand Final, the playmaker would have been crowned Man of Steel for the second year running had it not been for his injuries. He doesn’t even need to be on top form to be unplayable, cutting through teams with ease and helping to carve them open when it’s not him scoring.