St Helens’ new NRL recruit smashes try-scoring record ahead of Super League switch

St Helens recruit Kyle Feldt has smashed North Queensland Cowboys’ record for tries in a single season, which should get Red Vee fans salivating ahead of next year.

The 32-year-old winger will arrive at St Helens this off-season after penning a two-year deal with the club, and is a direct replacement for club icon Tommy Makinson, who will join Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract from 2025.

Feldt’s NRL career has already been fantastic, but he saved his best try-scoring antics for the last dance as he has set a club record for the most tries in a single season at the Cowboys.

In 2024, Feldt notched an impressive haul of 23 tries across his 25 appearances in the NRL this season, beating Matty Bowen’s previous record of 22 which had been in place for 17 years!

He already boasted an exceptional record prior to this campaign too, and leaves the Queensland-based club with a final tally of 151 tries in 217 appearances.

Kyle Feldt ‘can’t wait’ to join St Helens ahead of 2025

Feldt is one of three NRL players to sign for the Saints ahead of next season, with Brisbane Broncos utility-back Tristan Sailor and Sydney Roosters winger Lewis Murphy also agreeing to join Paul Wellens’ side.

“I can’t wait,” Feldt said in a statement upon confirmation of the move back in August. “It’s a big change for me and my family and as soon as we caught wind that St Helens wanted me to come over and join, and after talking to Wello (Paul Wellens, coach) and Rushy (Mike Rush, chief executive), it’s set in that we’ve made the right decision and we picked the right club.”

He added: “This feels like the right choice and the right decision, not only for me but for my family. I know I’m coming to a great club with a very rich history of great players with great a work ethic as well. I’m eager to get over and meet the lads at the end of the year.

“I’m excited to experience the UK fans, I know they really get right behind you, chant and sing songs when you’re going well. I’ve been a one-club man for so long and always want to give back to the fans and community I live in, and I’ve heard St Helens is a close-knit community so I think I will fit in well.”

Whilst there is obvious excitement surrounding his switch to the UK, it’s not all brilliant news for Feldt.

Playing for the Cowboys in their NRL Finals match against the Cronulla Sharks, he was taken off early into the second-half through injury.

Commenting on the injury, Saints boss Paul Wellens said: “I’ll touch base with him in the next couple of weeks to check on the extent of that injury and if there’s anything there that we can do to help him.”

