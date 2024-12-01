The governing body has announced a number of changes to the boards of RL Commercial and Super League Europe.

St Helens owner Eamonn McManus and Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin have been appointed as directors of Super League Europe, replacing Peter Hutton and Jonathan Murphy.

Murphy has come to the end of his two-year term and informed the board that he would not be seeking reappointment due to his executive commitments.

Meanwhile, Hutton has now been appointed as an independent non-executive director of RL Commercial: and is now one of two independent non-executive directors on the board alongside Frank Slevin, the chair.

McManus and Lakin have been nominated by Super League Europe as its representatives on the board of Rugby League Commercial.

The reshaped board is completed by RFL chair Simon Johnson, RFL representative Anna Chanduvi and IMG’s Ed Mallaburn.

RL Commercial chair Frank Slevin said: “The Board would like to thank Jonathan Murphy for the experience and expertise he has contributed as a Non-Executive Director of Rugby League Commercial over the last two years, following the establishment of Rugby League Commercial in January 2023.

“I’m also pleased that Peter Hutton has agreed to support me as the Board’s Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, given his knowledge of the sports broadcasting landscape, as we look to build on the successes of the last two seasons.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Eamonn and Paul who will add many years of business and Rugby League experience as we continue to broaden our commercial revenues.”

