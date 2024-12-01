7 young guns to watch in Super League 2025 including Leeds Rhinos and St Helens pairs

The 2024 Super League season saw a number of promising youngsters cut their teeth at the top level, and there now appears to be a great crop of players pushing through.

As always with younger players, the challenge will be if they back up their early success the year after and become established Super League players in the future.

But, which players should we be keeping an eye for ahead of the 2025 campaign? Well, with that thought in mind, here are our takes on the players to watch out for next season.

Alfie Edgell

Alfie Edgell in action for Leeds in 2024.

The Leeds Rhinos back shot into the first-team this season, but looked increasingly comfortable at the top level as the campaign went on. Thrust onto the wing as injury cover for the likes of David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley and even fellow youngster Riley Lumb, Edgell made a total of 25 appearances in 2024, grabbing six tries in the process.

That is impressive in itself, but it’s the way he ended the campaign that fills us with hope for 2025. He improved week-on-week, and everything came to a head in Leeds’ final game of the campaign away to Hull KR as he produced a very classy performance in his preferred position of fullback.

Getting that exposure on the wing will greatly help him moving forward, and he will be hoping he can become a regular feature in the Leeds team again next year.

Harry Robertson

Much like Edgell, St Helens ace Harry Robertson got his chance due to Jack Welsby’s injury, but he certainly took it with both hands. The young fullback made nine appearances in the famous Red V last year, but importantly looked incredibly comfortable at the top flight for an 18-year-old.

He just showed genuine class ball-in-hand, and always looked a threat when afforded space. Robertson will be hoping to push on from here.

Cain Robb

Castleford Tigers hooker Cain Robb was a regular feature in the Fords match-day squad last year, and should be in the mix again in 2024. He notched a steady 21 appearances this time around, and he grew into the season as it went along. His abrasive nature in defence earned him high praise, and as any good replacement nine should he injected some fizz around the ruck.

The signing of Judah Rimbu might force him to remain on the bench this year, but he should feature there pretty much every week.

Tom Nicholson-Watton

It’s always hard on a young front-rower, but Leeds Rhinos man Tom Nicholson-Watton packed a real punch. The 21-year-old was in and around the squad for much of the season – usually restricted to the 18th man role – however, he looked pretty solid against some serious packs.

He made 15 appearances in total, and also earned a call-up to the Ireland squad. These should make him a much better player, and he will be looking to have a huge 2025 campaign as a result.

Noah Stephens

Noah Stephens in action for St Helens in 2024

Fellow middle Noah Stephens was handed a debut early doors, but he quickly became a regular feature in the squad. The powerful prop made 15 appearances over the campaign, and fitted in like a glove into the St Helens pack.

He faces stern competition from the likes of Matty Lees, Alex Walmsley and George Delaney to start, but he should once again see some decent minutes in 2025.

Jack Farrimond

Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Farrimond in a pre-season friendly against Wakefield Trinity

Rounding off this selection is Wigan’s Jack Farrimond, who made a really good impression in 2024. The young halfback slotted in during a Cherry and White injury crisis but looked just as silky as Bevan French and Harry Smith. In total, he made nine appearances, but grabbed four tries and two assists in the process.

His impressive showings against London Broncos and St Helens at Magic Weekend prove he has the capabilities to perform at the top level and also run the show when called upon. The departure of Ryan Hampshire also means he moves up the pecking order at the Brick Community Stadium, and that could lead to more game time in 2025.

