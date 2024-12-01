It seems like Huddersfield Giants’ recruitment for 2025 is complete – with six new signings having been confirmed by the club.

The Giants are entering a new era under Luke Robinson, who will take charge of his first full season as Huddersfield’s head coach: plus they have Andy Kelly in his newly-appointed role of director of rugby.

Huddersfield have made six new additions ahead of the new season – with Taane Milne, Tom Burgess, Jacob Gagai (all South Sydney Rabbitohs), George King (Hull KR), Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC) and Zac Woolford (Canberra Raiders) arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And with the aforementioned incomings in mind, how will Robinson’s side line up next season? Love Rugby League has taken a look at their potential 17.

1. Jacob Gagai

Gagai has played mainly as a winger during his time in the NRL with the Rabbitohs – but he has been given the No. 1 shirt following his arrival in West Yorkshire, so that gives an obvious indication that Robinson has earmarked him to play fullback.

RELATED: Huddersfield Giants hand new signing shock role as 2025 squad numbers revealed

2. Adam Swift

The St Helens native was in superb form for the Giants in the first half of last season before his campaign was cut short due to injury. If he can pick up where he left off prior to that injury, then he has all the ingredients to be one of the competition’s premiere wingers.

3. Taane Milne

The club’s latest signing comes in the form of Milne, who has inked a two-year contract with the Giants. Milne is predominantly a winger or centre – and it’s the latter where we envisage him playing next season.

RELATED: NRL back Taane Milne completes Super League transfer move with length of contract revealed

4. Liam Sutcliffe

Former Leeds stalwart Sutcliffe has returned to West Yorkshire with Huddersfield after spending the last two seasons at Hull FC. The 30-year-old has played at centre, fullback, back-row and loose forward throughout his career: but we think he’ll nail down a centre spot with Robinson’s outfit.

5. Sam Halsall

The Wiganer will enter his third season with the Giants in 2025: and will do so on the back of his best season yet. Halsall scored 10 tries in 19 appearances in the claret and gold in 2024, and will be hoping to build on that next year.

6. Tui Lolohea

We’re tipping Lolohea to become Clune’s long-term partner in the halves at Huddersfield after flirting with the fullback role over the last couple of years. Tonga international Lolohea is electric on his day: it’s just about finding that consistency in 2025.

DON’T MISS: 2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues

7. Adam Clune

The Australian made 26 appearances for the Giants in his maiden season in Super League: and will want to help propel Robinson’s side up the table in 2025.

8. Olly Wilson

Wilson heads into 2025 full of confidence. The 24-year-old made his England debut in their mid-season win over France in 2024 and has been given the No. 8 shirt by Robinson ahead of the upcoming campaign.

9. Zac Woolford

Like father, like son. Woolford will follow in his father Simon’s footsteps as he makes the move to Huddersfield. Simon coached Huddersfield between 2018 and 2020, whilst Zac has been given the number nine jersey for 2025. The 28-year-old has made 39 appearances in the NRL for Canberra.

LRL RECOMMENDS: 2025 Super League kits: Every shirt released so far

10. Tom Buress

England prop Tom Burgess has joined Huddersfield on a three-year contract

Huddersfield took the rugby league world by surprise at the start of 2024 they announced the signing of Burgess on a three-year deal from 2025. Burgess has been there and done it in the NRL and with England on the international stage, so he will bring a wealth of experience to the John Smith’s Stadium. Burgess is one of Super League’s most high-profile signings ahead of the new season.

11. Jack Murchie

The Australian back-rower arrived at the Giants ahead of 2024 from the NRL and started 2024 in great form – but unfortunately he would only make 11 appearances before injury cut his season short. He will be hoping for a big 2025 and an injury-free season, too.

12. Sam Hewitt

Hewitt has developed into one of Huddersfield’s most consistent performers over the last couple of years: and he will again don the No. 12 next season. He is always one of the hardest-working players on the field.

TRANSFERS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

13. Harry Rushton

The Ireland international has been handed the No. 13 shirt ahead of 2025, which hints at a starting berth at loose forward. Rushton was exceptional for an under-performing Giants in 2024: and he will look to take his game to the next level next year.

Bench

14. Ash Golding

Taking the first place on our Huddersfield bench is Golding, who has been Mr Versatile for the Giants over the last couple of years. Able to play fullback, wing, hooker and loose forward, Golding is always handing to utilise from the bench.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Huddersfield Giants’ all-time Super League 13 with TWO Man of Steel winners named

15. Matty English

It came as a surprise to some when Huddersfield loaned English to Castleford midway through last season: but he returned to the John Smith’s Stadium during Robinson’s time at the helm. Expect English to be a mainstay in Huddersfield’s forward pack in 2025.

16. George King

Front-rower King has joined hometown club Huddersfield on a four-year contract from Hull KR. The Ireland captain is a solid addition for the Giants and will add plenty of firepower and high work rate to their middle unit.

17. Joe Greenwood

The Oldham native is preparing to enter his fifth season with the Giants, having made 78 appearances in claret and gold since arriving from Wigan ahead of the 2021 campaign. Greenwood is a big unit at 6ft 3in and will make a sizeable impact if used from the bench.

READ NEXT

👉 My Ultimate Team: Sean Long’s incredible best 17 including St Helens and Wigan Warriors legends

👉 Super League Under-24s Dream Team with FOUR Wigan Warriors stars named

👉 Hull FC’s iconic all-time Super League Dream Team including FOUR hometown heroes