Super League: A new signing from every club we can’t wait to watch in 2025

The majority of recruitment for 2025 has been finalised by Super League clubs, so we thought it was time to bring you our picks of the most exciting signings ahead of the new season.

With one new signing chosen from each club, here are Love Rugby League‘s new recruits who we can’t wait to see in action next year.

Castleford Tigers: Judah Rimbu

Castleford’s signing of Rimbu looks to be a real shrewd one.

The Papua New Guinea international received the Petero Civoniceva Medal for being the best player in the Queensland Cup this year with the PNG Hunters.

Rimbu is an explosive hooker whose style of play is quite similar to that of Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape, with the pair working well in tandem for the Kumuls.

Catalans Dragons: Luke Keary

At one stage last year it looked like Keary would be retiring – but the 32-year-old halfback will continue his career in Super League after signing a two-year contract with Catalans.

Keary has been there and done it in the NRL: and will bring a wealth of experience to Steve McNamara’s side in 2025, having made more than 230 first-grade appearances for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

He has also represented Australia and Ireland on the international stage, as well as New South Wales in the State of Origin arena.

Keary could well prove to be the general the Dragons have been missing following the departures of Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney in recent years.

TRANSFERS: Super League ins and outs: Every confirmed signing and departure

Huddersfield Giants: Tom Burgess

It would be fair to say Huddersfield’s signing of Burgess took everyone by surprise when it was announced back in February – with the Dewsbury-born powerhouse returning to England on a three-year contract with the Giants.

Burgess has been one of the greatest front-rowers England have produced in the summer era: and will need to lead from the front for the Giants in 2025.

It’s a new era for Huddersfield, with Luke Robinson entering his first full season in charge of the West Yorkshire club.

Hull FC: Jordan Rapana

Hull FC are also entering a new era under new head coach John Cartwright – with the Black and Whites having made nine new signings ahead of 2025.

All eyes at FC are looking forwards rather than backwards now: and they’ve made some statement signings, none more so than veteran NRL star Jordan Rapana.

The 35-year-old, who has represented New Zealand and the Cook Islands internationally, has been earmarked to play fullback next season and will look to be a role model for an exciting crop of young talent at the club.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull FC’s iconic all-time Super League Dream Team including FOUR hometown heroes

Hull KR: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Hull KR have enjoyed another impressive recruitment drive ahead of the new season – but the signing we are licking our lips at seeing in the flesh is Waerea-Hargreaves.

The New Zealand icon is arguably the most high-profile new arrival across the competition ahead of 2025, having made more than 300 appearances for Sydney Roosters between 2010 and 2024.

Waerea-Hargreaves is a three-time NRL Premiership winner with the Roosters: and will bring plenty of firepower to Willie Peters’ forward pack.

Leeds Rhinos: Maika Sivo

The Fijian flier has penned a three-year contract with the Rhinos: and he comes over to Super League with a huge reputation, too.

Sivo has an exceptional try-scoring record in the NRL, having scored 104 tries in 115 matches for Parramatta Eels since his debut in 2019.

The 32-year-old has the potential to become a fans’ favourite at Headingley: and with Sivo and Ryan Hall on the flanks in 2025, the Rhinos could boast one of the best wing partnerships in the comp if all goes to plan.

RELATED: Leeds Rhinos’ outrageous potential line-up for 2025 looks capable of trophies

Leigh Leopards: David Armstrong

This kid is the real deal.

Speed to burn, lightning footwork and a lethal step. Armstrong has all the ingredients in his locker to be a success in Super League – with Leigh coach Adrian Lam having a proven track record of making successful recruits from overseas. Just look at Bevan French and Jai Field at Wigan, or Kai O’Donnell, Edwin Ipape or Tom Amone at Leigh, to name just a few.

Armstrong is likely to be Leigh’s new No. 1 in 2025, filling the void left by Matt Moylan, who retired at the end of last season.

Armstrong will get bums off seats. He is an entertainer and whilst he may not be the biggest in stature, he could have a similar impact on Super League like the aforementioned Field has at Wigan.

Salford Red Devils: Esan Marsters

The Cook Islands international struggled in his first season in Super League with Huddersfield in 2023 – but he was outstanding in 2024 and was, statistically, one of the competition’s top performers.

Marsters regularly topped the charts for metres gained and carries made for the Giants: and he will bring utility value to Salford in 2025.

He played primarily as a centre for the Giants: but has featured in the halves for the Cook Islands and can also play at fullback. His versatility will be invaluable to Paul Rowley’s side.

LRL RECOMMENDS: 2025 Super League kits: Every shirt released so far

St Helens: Tristan Sailor

Paul Wellens’ side will hope to be much better than they were last season: and have made three quality recruits to ensure they are.

The signing of Sailor is a statement. He has impressed in his 21 NRL appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos: but hasn’t really had a regular run in either side.

He will get the chance to do that at St Helens and become a household name in Super League. He is a serious talent and will provide Wellens with options, being comfortable playing in the halves or at fullback.

Sailor has pace to burn and a tidy short kicking game. Expect him to entertain next year.

Wakefield Trinity: Tom Johnstone

Daryl Powell’s side are in double figures in terms of new signings ahead of their return to Super League – but we can’t look past the returning Johnstone, can we?

The 29-year-old returns to Belle Vue after two impressive seasons in the south of France, scoring 37 tries in 46 games for Catalans.

Johnstone, a current England international, is a major coup for Wakefield as they prepare to make their mark in Super League next season.

DON’T MISS: 2025 Challenge Cup: Round 1 and 2 draw details confirmed, including ball numbers

Warrington Wolves: Dan Russell

Warrington have gone about their business relatively quietly ahead of 2025, with Sam Burgess’ side only making three new signings.

But one that will add plenty of depth in the forward pack is Papua New Guinea international Russell.

Russell has been a Kumuls regular ever since making his international debut back in 2019, winning 10 caps so far.

The 28-year-old arrives at Warrington on a two-year deal from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons and is primarily a back-rower but can also play centre.

Wigan Warriors: George Hirst

The Grand Slam winners have only made one new signing ahead of 2025 in the shape of promising youngster George Hirst from League 1 champions Oldham.

Hirst has signed a two-year deal with Matt Peet’s side, with a further year option in the club’s favour.

The 23-year-old back-rower has scored six tries in 31 games for Oldham over the last two seasons after being spotted plying his trade in the amateur game.

Hirst, who will the number 34 at Wigan next year, is very much a project signing: but there’s plenty of potential in him and he was a fans’ favourite at Oldham.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors predicted line-up for Round 1 of Super League with key Willie Isa dilemma analysed