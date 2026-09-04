Interim St Helens coach Eamon O’Carroll has praised Jack Welsby for his versatility throughout a difficult season – but insists he still sees him as the club’s long-term fullback.

Welsby has once again been used in a multitude of positions this year, with his most recent outing for the Saints at centre in last weekend’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos. He is expected to reprise that role again on Friday against Leigh Leopards.

But O’Carroll has thrown his support behind Welsby to not only become their first-choice number one again, but also for the way he has helped put the team before his own needs.

Jack Welsby ‘long-term’ a fullback

Speaking in the run-up to Friday night’s trip to the Leigh Sports Village, O’Carroll stressed that he felt Welsby could still go on to become the premiere fullback not just at the Saints, but in the whole of Super League.

“He’s been great,” the interim St Helens coach said.

“I think long-term I see Jack as a full-back, I think he’s got the ability to be one of the best, if not the best full-back in the competition, but unfortunately for where we’re at at the minute with what sort of cards we have got to play, it’s about filling them spots with the best quality players that we can and getting the right balance throughout the squad.”

O’Carroll also praised Welsby for how he has put the team’s needs before his own too, adding: “It’s the quality of person as well because he knocked on my door on Monday and said, ‘look, mate, I know where we’re at, I can see where we’re at, if you need me to do a spell at 9 or 13, I’ll do that as well’.”

St Helens transfer hint dropped?

O’Carroll also potentially appeared to drop a hint that the Saints will be going into the transfer market for more experience to support the likes of Welsby in 2027, saying ‘putting some reinforcements’ around Welsby will be key.

There are some experienced names departing the Saints at the end of the season with both Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax retiring. That would leave a gap for Welsby to become one of the leaders at the club, a role O’Carroll felt he was primed to do.

He said: “I just think he’s putting the team before himself. It’s no secret his favourite position and his preferred position would be full-back, but he understands where we’re at at the minute and he wants us to be as successful as we can and perform to the best of our abilities.”

“I think Jack’s also had some really good support networks around him, the likes of over the years of James Roby, Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook. He’s had Jonny Lomax etc so success leaves clues, doesn’t it? I think he’s had some good clues left for him there.”

“It’s his job now, and I’m sure he’ll do it, to take over that mantle and be that leader and help guide this young group to that sort of next phase but I think it’s probably a little bit unfair to expect Jack to do it all on his own. I know that the club are fully aware of that, and I think putting some reinforcements in and around him is going to be key.”