St Helens hit fresh crisis with horrific blow before must-win clash

St Helens’ injury crisis has entered new territory after losing another four players before their must-win clash with Leigh Leopards.

Only a win will keep Saints’ play-off hopes alive on Friday, or else their record of reaching the play-offs every season since 1962 will come to an end.

If they are to do it, it will have to be the hard way, with almost their entire pack decimated after their latest setbacks.

It’s headlined by the loss of Alex Walmsley, who has been stood down as a result of delayed concussion symptoms suffered after the loss to Leeds Rhinos last week. Walmsley went off for a head injury assessment in the game and passed, but further complications emerged.

On top of that, Jake Davies has suffered an injury and has pulled out of the squad, while Daniel Suluke-Fifita has been suspended for a match.

Nene Macdonald’s injury issues have arisen again and he’s also dropped out, which has seen Saints call-up Oscar Knox, Tyler McGann, Luca Walsh, and Alfie Tate to the 21-man squad. They could all make their debuts for the club if given the nod.

In the pack, Saints are already without Matty Lees, Daryl Clark, Curtis Sironen, George Delaney, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield, Noah Stephens and Jake Burns. Other absentees on top of their freshest setbacks are Jackson Hastings, George Whitby and Lewis Murphy.

If Saints could win they would move within two points of Leigh ahead of the final round of the season. Saints host Hull KR in round 27, while Leigh take on Wakefield Trinity. The Robins are also in the mix and currently sit two points ahead of St Helens, they host Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

St Helens’ 21-man squad to face Leigh Leopards

1. Jack Welsby, 3. Harry Robertson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Deon Cross, 6. Tristan Sailor, 7. Jonny Lomax, 12. Shane Wright, 13. David Klemmer, 14. Jacob Host, 22. Joe Shorrocks, 26. Jacob Douglas, 30. Tom Humphreys, 34. Cole Marsh, 37. Billy Keeley, 38. Matty Evans, 39. Chris Matagi, 41. Jack Campbell, Oscar Knox, Tyler McGann, Alfie Tate and Luca Walsh.