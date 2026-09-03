St Helens legend Mark Percival will become the second icon within the club’s squad to retire at the end of the season – after Eamon O’Carroll hinted that the centre was unable to handle the demands of Super League rugby any longer.

Percival’s iconic career with the Saints, which has seen him win every domestic honour on offer and become one of their finest players in the modern era, will likely end next week unless they make a miraculous late-season recovery to make the Super League play-offs.

Percival had initially agreed a deal to remain as part of the Saints squad in 2027, but he has now reversed that decision and called time, with next week’s game against Hull KR now increasingly likely to be his last for the club.

Eamon O’Carroll explains Mark Percival decision

O’Carroll, speaking on Thursday afternoon after Percival had addressed the Saints players, admitted that the centre believed his body has told him this is the right time to retire.

“He’ll play this week so he’s fit to play – but your body lets you know when it’s time,” he said.

“Percy is very proud in terms of his training and how he plays the game. Maybe he’s come to the conclusion he can’t do it quite as consistently as he’d like. Percy has made the decision on that. We’ll support him in the decision and celebrate his career but it’s not over yet.”

The Saints interim coach admitted he was sad to see an icon of the club call it a day.

“It’s always really difficult,” he said. “When Percy addressed the group today you can see how much he cares but how much the group cares about him too. It’s hard to describe but he’s the one where if you’re down in the dumps, you want to be around him. But you want him next to you when you’re going into war too.

“He cares so much about the club and he wants to continue to play but it comes to an end for everyone. I did say him that once you hang the boots up there’s a lot to look forward to. He can spend more time with his young family now.”

O’Carroll tells Saints to ‘go out swinging’

Percival joins Jonny Lomax in retiring at the end of the season. That is further motivation for the club to finish on a high in 2026, even if it does not lead to a place in the Super League play-offs.

But O’Carroll has urged his players to ‘go out swinging’ despite a mounting injury crisis.

He said: “We were underdogs going to Wakefield and we’ve referenced that, but we’re fine with that. I just want us to go out swinging. Regardless of the result there’s things to get out of these games and that’s performing to a Saints standard. That’s where I’m challenging the group. But we’ve got enough quality in the team to believe we can still go and win this game.”