York Knights land Zak Hardaker coup in major transfer swoop

Zak Hardaker has signed York Knights, Love Rugby League understands.

The experienced outside-back will become one of the club’s most high-profile additions after agreeing a two-year contract with the Knights heading into the 2027 campaign.

Zak Hardaker’s career so far

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career, winning three Grand Finals with Leeds Rhinos in a stint that also saw him win the Challenge Cup twice, as well as the World Club Challenge.

A three-time Dream Team inductee and former Super League Man of Steel, Hardaker had only signed a new contract extension with the Black and Whites earlier this year. But as part of Hull FC’s ongoing squad reshuffle, he was allowed to explore his options and that has seen York swoop to sign a player who has played nine times collectively for England and Great Britain.

During his career, Hardaker has represented Leeds, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Hull FC in Super League, while also having a short stint in the NRL with Penrith Panthers.

York make moves

His move to York represents another significant statement of intent York, who have already made two high-profile signings heading into 2027. Cameron McInnes will arrive from Cronulla Sharks, while the club has also signed Blake Lawrie from St George Illawarra Dragons.

York currently sit 13th in Super League during what is their maiden campaign in the competition, picking off notable wins over Hull KR and St Helens. Head coach Mark Applegarth has now been benefitted by a takeover in ownership that is set to see more cash injected into the club, including at first-team level.

It has already seen them sign several players, with more to come. As for Hull, they have so far signed seven players for 2027, with Joshua Coric and Junior Pauga, a centre, announced as their latest recruits.

The club has already announced a number of departees, with Davy Litten heading to Wakefield Trinity and Amir Bourouh to Catalans Dragons among others. Jake Arthur is expected to sign for Huddersfield Giants.

Further changes, both in the shape of ins and outs, are expected before Steve McNamara takes charge of his first game of the club as part of a squad shake-up that continues to move at quick pace.