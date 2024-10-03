St Helens confirm departure of assistant coach Laurent Frayssinous with his next move outlined
St Helens have confirmed that Laurent Frayssinous will leave his role as assistant coach following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign and return to France to be closer to his family.
Frayssinous, who is also the head coach of the France national team, arrived at St Helens ahead of the 2023 season. He was part of Paul Wellens’ coaching staff that helped secure their historic World Club Challenge triumph in Australia with a victory over NRL kings Penrith Panthers last year.
The 47-year-old has spent the last two seasons based in England due to his coaching role with Saints: but he will now return to his French homeland to be closer to his family.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time, the boys are great players and people, and so are the coaching staff,” Frayssinous said when reflecting on his time at Saints.
“We’ve been challenged, especially this year, with results not going our way for many reasons but it has been a pleasure to walk in day in and day out to work with these boys.
“Spending two years with Saints, I know I am a better coach than I was when I first came in – thanks to the staff and the boys. I understand why this club is successful and what it means.
“As for what’s next for me, I just want to be around my family and I can’t wait to go home and be with them.”
St Helens head coach Paul Wellens pays tribute to the departing Laurent Frayssinous
The incoming Lee Briers will take over the assistant coaching reins from Frayssinous, having signed a two-year contract with his hometown club from 2025.
And Wellens paid tribute to Frayssinous, who has spent two years away from his family to assist the Saints.
“Laurent has been fantastic with us in the last two seasons, he has sacrificed a lot, too, being away from his loved ones back home in France,” Wellens said.
“I can’t thank Laurent enough for the unwavering support, hard work and dedication he has given me and the club during his time here.
“I speak on behalf of the staff and all the players when I say we will miss him very much and we would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future.”
