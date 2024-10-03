St Helens have confirmed that Laurent Frayssinous will leave his role as assistant coach following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign and return to France to be closer to his family.

Frayssinous, who is also the head coach of the France national team, arrived at St Helens ahead of the 2023 season. He was part of Paul Wellens’ coaching staff that helped secure their historic World Club Challenge triumph in Australia with a victory over NRL kings Penrith Panthers last year.

The 47-year-old has spent the last two seasons based in England due to his coaching role with Saints: but he will now return to his French homeland to be closer to his family.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time, the boys are great players and people, and so are the coaching staff,” Frayssinous said when reflecting on his time at Saints.

“We’ve been challenged, especially this year, with results not going our way for many reasons but it has been a pleasure to walk in day in and day out to work with these boys.